Davis’ to celebrate 65th anniversary

COVINGTON — Bob and Irene (Bricker) Davis of Covington will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 23, 2020.

They were united in marriage Sept. 23, 1955 at the Piqua Church of the Brethren.

Bob is retired from Miami Industries in Piqua and Irene is retired from Roger’s Grain in Covington.

They are the parents of Alan (Sandra) Davis of Ludlow Falls.

Due to current restrictions, they will be celebrating this milestone privately, but would enjoy receiving any well wishes from friends and family.