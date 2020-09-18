Troy seeks OPWC grant for Stanfield road project

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council will review a grant to seek Ohio Public Works Commission funds for the South Stanfield Road Improvement project.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena on Monday, Sept. 21.

The OPWC grant application is for funds not to exceed $600,000. The pre-design estimate of the project is $1,286,167. The project area is from South Stanfield Road from Commerce Center Blvd. to West Main Street. The project will have three phases and take three years to complete. Phase I is from Commerce Center to 2021 Stanfield Road. The scope of the project includes reconstruction of 1,500 feet of roadway including new curbs, sidewalks, and new storm sewer. Most of the area does not have existing sidewalks and property owners would be assessed their share of the cost. The design will take place in 2021 and begin construction in 2022. The grant application is due Oct. 5.

• Council to review legislation to accept the certified tax rates for Troy City Schools and Miami East Local Schools. This is an annual requirement. They must be certified and returned to the county by October 1.

• An ordinance to amend the general plan of the Troy Christian School’s performing arts facility planned development to add more space to its proposed parking area is on the agenda. A public hearing is set for Oct. 5.

In other news:

• Jeffrey Waite has been promoted to sergeant with the Police Department effective September 21.

• The Hobart Arena East Side Roof replacement project was awarded to Van Martin roofing for $113,427. Council authorized up to $120,000 for the project. Five bids were received. Walking has resumed at Hobart Arena. Fall and winter ice began on Sept. 14. Public Skating will begin on October 16.

• Troy Cemetery staff will begin the annual fall clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery on October 1, 2020. Citizens are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations that have been left on gravesites by October 1. After that date, all non-permanent decorations will be removed by City staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries.

New cemetery decorations can be placed starting November 1, after City staff have performed the annual fall maintenance.

• The annual Mayor’s Prayer event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at the First Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be former Mayor Michael Beamish. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at City Hall at the mayor’s office. A boxed breakfast will be available at the end of the event.

• County-wide Trick or Treat will be observed from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.