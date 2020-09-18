Piqua tennis sweeps West Carrollton: Thursday tennis/golf roundup

PIQUA — Piqua’s tennis team hit the .500 mark at 7-7 on the season, winning its second straight and third of its last four with a 5-0 victory over West Carrollton.

At first singles, Arabella Partee won 6-0, 6-3. At second singles, Izzy King won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Paige Stumpff won 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks won 6-0, 6-0. West Carrollton forfeited second doubles.

Milton-Union 5,

Northridge 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team finished its run through Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play undefeated in the regular season, improving to 6-0 and 9-2 overall with a 5-0 victory over Northridge Thursday.

The Bulldogs won the only two matches played, with Shannon Brumbaugh winning 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and Taylor Falb winning 6-0, 6-0 at second singles as the Polar Bears forfeited the other three courts.

Milton-Union will play in the SWBL tournament Tuesday at Thomas Cloud Park.

Butler 4,

Troy 1

VANDALIA — Troy fell to 11-3 Thursday, dropping a match at Butler 4-1.

At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 7-5, 6-0.

At first singles, Josie Romick lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Katie Bertke lost 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (14-0) 4, Greenville 1.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe

Sweeps Tri

VANDALIA — After falling to division leader Butler in head-to-head play last week, the Tippecanoe girls golf team defeated the Aviators along with West Carrollton in a tri Thursday at Cassel Hills, winning 185 to Butler’s 189 and West Carrollton’s 280.

Marissa Miller and Sydney Lange both shot 42 to lead the Red Devils, Izzy Brightwell shot 47, Rianna Brownlee shot 54, Abigail Poston shot 58 and Katlin Smith shot 60.

Other scores: Greenville 186, Troy (5-9, 2-3 MVL Miami) 195.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 177,

Dixie 252

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union’s boys golf team coasted to a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win over Dixie Thursday at Homestead, winning 177-252.

Max Grafflin was medalist with a 38 for the Bulldogs (12-4), Nathan Thompson shot 43, Colin Fogle shot 47 and Sam Case shot 49.

Other scores: Greenville 170, Troy 177, Piqua 187. Miami East 194, Bethel 242.