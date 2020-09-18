MUHS Tracy NMS semi-finalist

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School senior Micah Tracy is one of 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program. Tracy will continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be awarded in the spring.

A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay. Those who score in the top 1 percent achieve the distinction of National Merit Semifinalists. Most of these students move on to become National Merit Finalists, with some winning scholarship money for college.