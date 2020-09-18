Car crashes into Piqua home

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Sunday News

PIQUA — A Fairborn man was arrested following a police pursuit in Piqua, which resulted in the suspect crashing a stolen vehicle into a multi-residential home on South Main Street early Friday morning.

Coltin Downing, 19, of Fairborn was arrested at the scene. He, along with two passengers, were not injured. Residents of 300-302 S. Main St., who were home at the time of the crash, were also uninjured.

A Piqua police officer called the accident in at 2:45 a.m. Friday after a brief pursuit, which began near the Indian Ridge subdivision on County Road 25-A.

“We’ve had several theft reports taken out (at the Indian Ridge subdivision) from overnight hours, so the officer was in the area of new construction and he saw a white SUV over there,” said Deputy Chief Jason Preston. “It (looked) out of place, so he started following it. The SUV failed to stop at a stop sign then fell off into a ditch on 25-A and came back onto the road.”

At that point, Preston said, the officer activated his vehicle’s lights and sirens, but the SUV failed to stop.

“It continued south on 25-A until it tried to turn off right there at South Main and Miami,” he continued. “The suspect vehicle failed to negotiate that turn and hit the house at 300-302 South Main Street.”

The driver, Downing, was charged with failure to comply with an officer, a felony of the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He was also cited for speeding, a stop sign violation, operating a vehicle without a license, a driving within marked lanes violation, reckless operation, failure to control, and hit-skip.

According to Preston, Downing said he did not steal the vehicle, which was reported missing in Yellow Springs on Thursday, Sept. 17, but admitted he did know it was stolen when he received it. Downing told officers he refused to stop initially because he’s on parole.

According to public record documents, Downing was sentenced to a total of 456 days at the Ohio Department of Rehab and Corrections in London, with some credit for time served, after pleading guilty in October 2019 to charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

This prison sentence was handed down after Downing was allegedly involved in a police chase in Cedarville, which reached speeds over 100 MPH, just over a year ago, on Sept. 14, 2019. Similar to Downing’s most recent charges, the 2019 incident also involved a stolen vehicle.

Downing entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning and is currently being held at the Miami County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. Downing’s two passengers, whose names have not been released, were not charged.