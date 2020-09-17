Veteran on walking journey through Ohio

TROY — Conrad Allen is on a mission. On Thursday, his mission brought his through Miami County, with stops in Troy and Tipp City.

Allen, a resident of Ottawa, Ohio, in Putnam County, is chairman of Committee for a Better Ohio and began a journey to bring his message to Ohioans by walking the circumference of the Buckeye State, an estimated walk of approximately 1,000 miles.

On Thursday, day six of his journey, Allen carried a large “Thin Blue Line” flag in support of law enforcement officers. As he proudly carried the flag southbound on County Road 25-A, shouts and honking of horns as signs of support followed the Ohio Army National Guard veteran as he entered Troy.

Allen made a stop at the Miami County Courthouse, remarking how beautiful and welcoming the community seemed.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak along with several staff members and Miami Commissioners Ted Mercer and Greg Simmons, came out to meet Allen as he made a stop at the Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial to pay his respects to our county’s fallen officers.

After his visit, Allen continued the southbound leg of his journey, walking County Road 25-A toward Tipp City where he planned to meet his wife, who is driving along on the journey as his support vehicle.

Allen is carrying three flags on his journey, the Thin Blue Line flag, a flag in support of President Donald Trump, and a United States flag. He alternates flays each day.

His message as he travels the state is to support our law enforcement officers, support our president, and support the United States of America.