Troy girls soccer snaps losing streak: Wednesday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team — the defending Miami Valley League Miami Division champion — had lost its last three straight and gone 0-3-1 in its last four games, falling behind 2.5 games behind this year’s division leaders.

Wednesday, the Trojans broke out of their funk. In a big way.

Chamber Browning and Leah Harnish both posted hat tricks and the Trojans scored as many goals in one night as they had in their last five games, snapping their losing streak with a 12-0 victory over Stebbins Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Harnish had three goals and one assist and Browning had three goals to lead the offensive explosion by Troy, which improved to 4-3-1 with the win. Julianna Williams added two goals and an assist, Sumedha Wundvalli had two goals, Maddie Brewer had a goal and three assists, Maddison Manson had a goal, Aubrey Murphy and Ali Davis each had two assists and Alexis Carroll, Ella Kirkpatrick and Kara Steinke each had one assist.

Kayleigh McMullen made two saves in goal to post the shutout as the Trojans outshot the Indians 20-2 on the night.

Troy travels to Piqua Monday.

Tippecanoe 0,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe fell out of the first-place tie with Butler for the MVL Miami Division lead Wednesday night after the first blemish on its record, a 0-0 tie against Sidney.

Ashlyn Tarzinski made seven saves on the night, but the Red Devils (7-0-1) couldn’t find the back of the net either, leaving 8-0 Butler alone atop the division standings.

Tippecanoe takes on that Butler team head-to-head Monday on the road.

Fairborn 4,

Piqua 0

FAIRBORN — Piqua’s three-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night as the Indians (3-5) fell at Fairborn 4-0.

Piqua goaltender Karley Johns made 23 saves on the night as the Skyhawks (4-3-1) outshot the Indians 27-3 in the match.

Piqua hosts rival Troy Monday.

• Boys Golf

Tippecanoe 157,

Stebbins 172

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys golf team remained in the MVL Miami lead with an undefeated record at 11-0 and 8-0 in division play, knocking off Stebbins 157-172 Wednesday at Cassel Hills.

Nathan Gagnon, Joey Pleiman and Braydon Bottles all shot 39s to share medalist honors, Colin Maalouf added a 40, Matt Salmon shot 41 and Will Riehle shot 46.

Tippecanoe hosts Troy Tuesday.

Milton-Union 174,

Lehman 230

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union improved to 11-4 on the season Wednesday at Homestead, knocking off Lehman 174-230.

Max Grafflin shot 40 and earned medalist honors for the Bulldogs, Nathan Thompson shot 42, Sam Case shot 44 and Colin Fogle shot 48.

For Lehman, Nolan Peterson shot 48, Hezekiah Bezy shot 50, John Gagnet shot 63 and Taylor Geise shot 69.

Bradford 165,

Covington 178

BRADFORD — The Bradford golf team set a new nine-hole school record Wednesday at Stillwater Valley, defeating Covington 165-178.

Scout Spencer shot 39 to lead the Railroaders, Taven Leach shot 41, Gage Willis shot 42, Keaton Mead shot 43, Dalten Skinner shot 48 and Landen Wills shot 63.

Grant Humphrey was medalist for Covington with a 36, Job Morgan shot 44, Garret Fraley shot 48, Carter Maxson shot 50, Connor Humphrey shot 54 and Hunter Ray shot 55.

Newton 176,

Bethel 245

PIQUA — Newton picked up a Cross County Conference victory Wednesday at Piqua Country Club, defeating Bethel 176-245.

Ross Ferrell shot 40 and was medalist for the Indians, Chandler Peters and Mitchell Montgomery shot 45s, Brady Downing shot 46, Hudson Montgomery shot 48 and Quinn Peters shot 51.

For Bethel, Sam Larsen shot 58, Kyle Brueckman shot 61, Ben Sonnanstine and Drew Stitzel shot 63s, JD Dillman shot 65 and Zach Smith shot 66.

• Girls Golf

Butler 180,

Piqua 215

PIQUA — The Piqua girls golf team got its shot at MVL Miami leader Butler Wednesday at Echo Hills, but in the end the Indians (3-10) fell 180-215.

Kenzi Anderson shot 47 to lead the Indians, Haley Krogman added a 50, Brooklynne Wright shot 55, Ivy Lee shot 63, Siara Grinstead shot 65 and Marin Funderburg shot 75.

Piqua hosts Troy Monday.

Other scores: Troy (5-8) 198, Sidney 208.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe’s tennis team hit 13-0 Wednesday with an easy 5-0 victory at Stebbins.

At first singles, Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Katy Shultz won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Kara Snipes won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Taylen Kaster and Lilly McDowell won 6-1, 6-4. At second doubles, Nicki Bauer and Amaya Lipps won 6-1, 6-0.

• Volleyball

Newton 3,

Cedarville 2

CEDARVILLE — The Newton volleyball team outlasted Cedarville in five sets on the road Wednesday, winning 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-9.

Katelyn Walters had 13 kills, Mia Dunlevy added 11 kills, Hannah Beidelman had eight kills, Kaylee Deeter had six kills and Emma Hemphill had three kills for the Indians’ offense, with Ella Rapp dishing out 36 assists.