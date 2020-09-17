Name released on Wednesday crash victim

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — The name of the person who died in Wednesday’s crash on I-75 north of Troy has been released.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports said the Janice Spindler, 76, of Toledo died at the scene after the vehicle that she was driving went off the left side of the highway and struck a parked work truck in a construction zone.

The name of the passenger has not been released. He was transported by Troy Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical center with non life threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.