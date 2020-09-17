Area briefs

StoryTimes to get under way

COVINGTON — J.R. Clarke’s Developmental StoryTime will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with retired teacher Laurie Deubner as the teacher.

StoryTime is held every Tuesday morning and there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

Registration for each class will be different this year. Staff is asking every parent to sign up their child for a specific period of time for the length of a four-week class. After that four weeks, children can stay in that specific time period or change to the other time slot for the November four-week classes. Signing up specifically for a period of time will assist in decreasing preparation and activity waste and increase weekly attendance. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period of time. October’s theme is “PETS!” Each class will be limited to 10 children so that social distancing can easily take place. Masks are also recommended, and the teacher will be wearing a mask during the classes. Sign-ups will only be taken by contacting the library at (937) 473-2226 or speak with Mrs. Roeth at the library.

TMCS offers fundraiser

TIPP CITY — PRIZEMANIA!, a fundraising event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services, will be held live on ZOOM from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The cost is $30 for multiple chances to win. Zack Jacobs, the owner of a local State Farm office, will be the master of ceremonies.

Each participant will receive a number upon registration. The numbers will be drawn “bingo style.” There will be approximately 100 chances to win. The prizes will range from $20 to $50 in value. To get a preview of the items to be given away, visit TMCS’s Facebook page beginning Monday, Sept. 21. Register and pay to participate at tmcomservices.org.

This event is being held to raise money for the many youth recreation and education programs offered by TMCS. Each year TMCS offers tennis, flag football, rec basketball and various educational programs for ages K-18. If you would like to donate an item for the auction or make a donation to our youth programs, call (937) 667-8631.

YMCA offers home school gym

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a Homeschool Gym Program for home school families at the Robinson Branch beginning in October on Thursdays. On Oct. 8, there will be a registration and orientation day beginning at 1 p.m. The gym program begins Oct. 15 with sign-in at 1 p.m., a structured activity from 1:15-2 p.m., and open gym/swim from 2-3 p.m.

Each structured program is broken into three-week segments, including sports, group games, and fitness fun. The program runs for a total of 27 weeks from October 2020 to May 2021. The program is for 5 year olds through high schoolers and activities are broken up by age. Cost is $1 per YMCA member and $3 per non-member each week.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at j.hull@miamicountyymca.net or 773-9622 or Imari Witten at i.witten@miamicountyymca.net or 440-9622.