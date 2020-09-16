Tipp sweeps Piqua Invitational: Tuesday cross country/volleyball roundup

PIQUA — Running against the same teams week in and week out has meant not much has changed for the Miami Valley League’s cross country teams from meet to meet.

Tuesday’s Piqua Invitational was more of the same as Tippecanoe’s boys and girls swept the team standings, although Piqua’s boys climbed past Troy to second and Nolan Campbell won individually on his home course at Piqua Country Club.

Tippecanoe’s boys won with 25 points. Gannon Owen was second (16:21.7), Allan Murray was third (16:24.1), Trenton Brown was fourth (16:43.4), Ben Prenger was seventh (17:06.6) and Kalib Tolle was ninth (17:10).

Piqua was second with 48 points, with Campbell winning in 16:16.4, his second win of the season. Paul Hinds was sixth (16:50.2), Jesse Furman was eighth (17:09.5), Caven Wiles was 16th (17:44.5) and Simon Baker was 24th (18:15.9).

Troy was third with 85 points. Josh Lovitt — who has won both races on his home course this season, including Saturday’s Troy Twilight Invitational — was fifth (16:49.5) to lead the Trojans, Will Schaefer was 15th (17:43), Kyle McCord was 23rd (18:08.9), Gavin Hutchinson was 30th (18:34.8) and Matthew Spayde was 31st (18:37).

On the girls side, Tippecanoe won with 23 points. Alex Foster was second (19:27.9), Annie Sinning was third (19:30), Shelby Hept was fourth (20:05.6), Gracie Wead was fifth (20:22.2) and Isa Ramos was ninth (21:10.8).

Troy was second with 65 points. Emma Kennett was seventh (20:52.2), Millie Peltier was 13th (21:46.2), Emma Marlow was 15th (21:49.4), Hallie Frigge was 18th (22:05) and Josie Marlow was 19th (22:05.1).

Piqua was fourth with 94 points. Cassie Scrhubb was sixth (20:27.1), Jana Wagner was 12th (21:43.8), Gracie Clark was 27th (22:39.5), Isabella Murray was 29th (22:55.9) and Laurynn Barr was 49th (25:12.3).

Fort Loramie

Invitational

FORT LORAMIE — Troy Christian ran at the Fort Loramie Invitational Tuesday, with the girls finishing seventh as a team with 154 points and Noah Shook, the lone Eagle boy, finishing sixth individually.

On the boys side, Shook was sixth in 17:59.5. Mackenzie Rougier led the girls in 21st (23:34), Jewel Myers was 25th (24:11), Gwen Harris was 43rd (27:09.9), Zanya Green was 53rd (28:21.2) and Katie Townsend was 66th (34:08.9).

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

Greenville 0

TROY — Macie Taylor had 13 kills, six blocks, an ace, an assist and 14 digs Tuesday night, leading the Troy volleyball team (9-1) to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Greenville.

Hallie Westmeyer had six kills and eight blocks, Ellie Fogarty had five kills, three blocks and two digs, Anna Boezi had four kills, seven blocks, two digs and an ace, Amber Poore had three kills, three blocks and three digs and Kasey Sager had two kills, three blocks and a dig. Morgan Kaiser added 13 assists, four digs and three aces, Ella Curcio had 10 assists and a dig, Brennah Hutchinson had seven digs and an assist, Genna Coleman had four digs, two assists and an ace, Andrea Prenger had two digs and an ace and Brynn Siler had two blocks.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (10-0) took care of business Tuesday against Stebbins, winning 25-10, 25-13, 25-6.

Corinn Siefring had nine kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, two blocks and 15 assists, Ashley Aselage had six kills and three blocks, Molly Achtenberg had three kills, Alaina Titley had 12 digs and three aces, Alaina Liskey had six digs, Hannah Wildermuth and Scotti Hoskins each had seven assists and Morgan Haas and Kaitlyn Husic each had two aces.

Tri-Village 3,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — Covington took on Cross County Conference leader Tri-Village Tuesday night, falling in four, 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19.

Carlie Besecker led the Buccaneers (4-5, 3-2 CCC) with 12 kills, a block and eight digs, Nigella Reck had 10 kills, a block and 10 digs, Emmaline Kiser had eight kills and four blocks, Lauren York had six kills and eight digs, Ellery Reck had 36 assists, a block and eight digs and Hillary Hoying had four digs.

Other scores: Butler 3, Piqua (2-8) 0. Milton-Union (5-3, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye) 3, Waynesville 1. Troy Christian (6-4) 3, Yellow Springs 1. Miami East 3, Newton 0. Ansonia 3, Bethel 0. Twin Valley South 3, Bradford 0.