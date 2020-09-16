Tipp boys rout Troy in battle of unbeatens: Tuesday soccer roundup

TIPP CITY — After cruising through six straight wins to start the season and outscoring the opposition 37-1 during that stretch, the defending Division II state champion Tippecanoe boys soccer team was ready for a challenge.

Troy came into Tipp City Park Tuesday night with an undefeated record as well, giving the Red Devils just what they wanted.

“I think the guys were ready, they wanted this competition,” Tippecanoe coach Scott Downing said. “We’ve had a few easier games, and they were ready to play for something that they had to work at and earn that win.

“They came to play tonight — and just didn’t stop.”

After the Trojans tied the score early in the first half, the Devils responded by immediately retaking the lead and then running off a total of eight unanswered goals to close out the match, with Tippecanoe making a statement with a 9-1 victory over Troy to improve to 7-0 on the year.

“They wanted it more than we did, and they took us to the woodshed,” Troy coach Richard Phillips said.

With the win, Tippecanoe is the lone undefeated Miami Valley League team remaining, with Troy falling to second place in the Miami Division at 6-1 and division rival Butler and Valley Division leader Sidney both sharing 5-1-1 records.

“At Friday’s practice and Monday’s practice, we were so focused, and everybody was doing what we asked and playing the way we wanted to play. And I told them just now you see what that does? You practiced at this level and played at his level,” Downing said. “They showed it tonight.”

“They wanted it more than us, they had more desire than us,” Phillips said. “We made so many mistakes in front of the goal on dead-ball situations. They asked all the questions.”

Tippecanoe’s first score of the night came at 34:36 of the first half as Blake Heeley headed in a long throw-in by Owen Hadden directly in the center of Troy’s goal box — the first of three such plays the Devils scored on to go with two corner kick and one direct kick redirections in front, as well.

“It’s deadly, and we’ve got guys that aren’t afraid to go crashing in there and head the ball,” Downing said. “Most kids shy away from that, but last year and this year, we’ve got guys that aren’t afraid to sacrifice themselves, run through a wall to get the ball.”

Troy tied the score with 28:09 remaining in the first half as Gavin Marshall converted a penalty kick — but the Devils responded right away, with Jonny Baileys heading in a corner kick by Jackson Kleather at the 27:32 mark to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. At 20:25, Evan Stonerock headed in another Hadden throw-in to make it 3-1, then Baileys redirected a Heeley direct kick with 8:38 to go to make it 4-1 and leave the Trojans stunned.

Stonerock headed in another Hadden throw-in to make it 5-1 at the five-minute mark, then Jake Smith hit a rocket of a direct kick that Troy’s goalie deflected, but Hadden was there to clean up the rebound to make it 6-1 with 2:45 until halftime. And with 1:19 on the clock, Jordan Suebert sent in one final cross that Stonerock redirected in to complete a first-half hat trick and make the score 7-1 at the break.

The Devils added two more scores in the second half, with Heeley firing in a direct kick with 29:10 to play and then setting up Charlie Spencer for a breakaway score at 28:13, and Tippecanoe coasted to the win from there.

All told, the Devils outshot the Trojans 17-6, with Tippecanoe’s Clay Vaughn making five saves in net and Troy’s Sean Miller and Sam Westfall each making four.

“It’s one of those matches where you expect to do better, but they came out with a desire and a hustle that we couldn’t defend,” Phillips said. “We couldn’t do anything right tonight.”

Troy will look to bounce back Thursday at Stebbins, while Tippecanoe travels to Sidney looking to keep the run going.

Piqua 5,

Greenville 0

PIQUA — Piqua won its second straight and third of its last four Tuesday night, shutting out Greenville 5-0 at home to improve to 3-3-1 on the season.

Nathan Buecker had two goals to lead the Indians, Logan Cavendar, Evan Heidenreich and Kyle Pierre each scored one goal, Colton Curtis had two assists and Landon Lawson and Collin Snyder both had one assist. Josh Heath made 13 saves in goal to record a shutout.

Milton-Union 2,

Waynesville 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union took sole possession of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division lead Tuesday night, defeating Waynesville 2-1 at home to improve to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in division play.

After the Spartans (4-3, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye) took a 1-0 lead, Mason Grudich tied the score on an assist from Luke Daum. Lukas Knight then scored the eventual game-winner on an assist from Landon Becthel, and goalkeeper Gabe Goodman made three saves to make the one-goal lead stand up.

Miami East 4,

WL-S 2

WEST LIBERTY — Four different Vikings scored goals Tuesday as Miami East claimed a 4-2 victory over West Liberty-Salem on the road.

Jakob Demmit, Jayden Waddy, Logan McEldowney and Jimmy Sutherly each scored a goal, while Cole Mergler, Trey Kreitzer and Ethan Gudorf each had an assist for the Vikings.

Newton 1,

Jackson Center 1

JACKSON CENTER — Newton’s Alexander Hild converted a penalty kick, allowing the Indians to escape Jackson Center with a 1-1 draw Tuesday night.

Other scores: Botkins 7, Bethel (3-3-3) 0.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 1,

Southeastern 0

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Zy Parker scored the match’s lone goal Tuesday night as Troy Christian (2-4-2) claimed a 1-0 victory at Southeastern.

Keelie Miller had the assist on Parker’s game-winning score, while Sidney Taylor made two saves in goal to preserve the shutout.

Other scores: Waynesville 9, Milton-Union (4-4, 3-2 SWBL Buckeye) 0.