Piqua boys golf knocks off Fairborn: Tuesday golf/tennis roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team (3-6, 2-6 Miami Valley League Miami Division) snapped a two-match losing streak Tuesday at Echo Hills, defeating Fairborn 186-221.

Decker Jackson and Richard Price shared medalist honors for the Indians, shooting 45s, Evan Hensler added a 47, Sabastian Karabinis shot 49, Drew Hinkle shot 58 and Lucas Comolli shot 76.

Waynesville 178,

Milton-Union 188

ARCANUM — Milton-Union took on Waynesville in a non-league matchup Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course, falling 178-188 to drop to 10-4 on the season.

Max Grafflin led the Bulldogs with a 44, Colin Fogle shot 47, Sam Case shot 48 and Nathan Thompson shot 49.

• Girls Golf

Bethel 235,

Ansonia 257

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls golf team defeated Ansonia Tuesday at Homestead Golf Course, winning 235-257.

Kenna Gray was medalist with a 46, Kerigan Calhoun and Skylar Johnson both shot 61, Grace Bennett shot 67 and Sidney Jones shot 76.

Other scores: Butler 196, Tippecanoe (6-2, 4-1 MVL Miami) 203.

• Tennis

Troy 5,

Fairborn 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 11-2 Tuesday at home, sweeping Fairborn 5-0.

At first singles, Josie Romick won 7-5, 6-2. At second singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 (3). At third singles, Taima Rajab won 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-3, 6-1.

Piqua 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Piqua (6-7) finished off a season sweep of Xenia Tuesday on the road, winning 5-0.

At first singles, Arabella Partee won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Izzy King won 6-4, 6-1. At third singles, Paige Stumpff won 6-3, 6-2.

At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 6-3, 6-1.

Tippecanoe 3,

West Carrollton 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (12-0) had little trouble with West Carrollton Tuesday, winning 3-0.

At first singles, Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Nicki Bauer won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Taylen Kaster and Lilly McDowell won 6-0, 6-0.

Milton-Union 5,

Waynesville 0

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union remained undefeated in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play after Tuesday, improving to 5-0 and 8-2 overall with a 5-0 victory at Waynesville.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Maggie Black won 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black won 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-1, 6-1.

St. Marys 4,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — Lehman shifted its lineup a bit Tuesday against St. Marys, falling 4-1 at home to fall to 1-7 on the season.

The Cavaliers’ win came at second doubles, where Madi Gleason and Carianne Rindler won 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (8).

At first singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-3, 6-3. At second singles, Mary Lins lost 6-4, 6-0. At third singles, Lilly Williams lost 7-5, 6-0. At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-3, 6-0.