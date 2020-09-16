One dead, one injured in I-75 crash

MICHAEL ULLERY
-

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with Troy Fire Department medics work at the scene of a reported fatal crash on southbound I-75 around the 80 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon.

STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and another injured in a crash on southbound I-75 on Wednesday.

First Responders were dispatched to southbound I-75, just south of the southbound rest area, around 3:15 p.m.

The crash occurred in a construction zone with the driver of a southbound vehicle striking the rear of a large commercial truck that was stopped off the left shoulder of the highway.

Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, one person a female driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported by Troy Fire Department medics to an area hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

