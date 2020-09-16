Bill improving healthcare access, services signed into law

Staff report

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) announced Wednesday that Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 203 into law, which includes legislation Huffman sponsored to enhance the ability of medical providers to provide healthcare services for Ohioans.

House Bill 203 was amended to contain Senate Bill 303, legislation sponsored by Huffman to increase the ability of medical providers to treat patients by specifically expanding consult agreement privileges to advanced practice registered nurses (APRN’s), including nurse practitioners, nurse-midwives, clinical nurse specialists and physician assistants (PAs).

The bill ensures that patients are being represented by the provider most familiar with their care and removes unnecessary work for physicians, who currently must enter into consult agreements with pharmacists on behalf of these APRNs and PAs. The bill ensures that APRNs and PAs will still work under the supervision of a physician.

“This legislation will increase patients’ access to quality care while removing unnecessary burdensome requirements on healthcare providers,” Huffman said. “I commend Governor DeWine for signing this bill into law.”

House Bill 203 will also help ensure patients of mobile dental facilities receive quality care. Mobile dental health facilities provide important services to Ohioans, especially in underserved areas of the state, and this legislation enhances record-keeping and transparency between dental offices and mobile facilities to improve access and avoid out-of-pocket expenses for patients.