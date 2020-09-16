Agave & Rye to hire 45 employees

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — Owners of Agave & Rye Tequila & Bourbon Hall, set to open at 2 N. Market St. in Troy later this year, plan to hire around 45 employees from the area.

Yavonne Sarber, co-owner of A&R along with her husband Wade, said the restaurant will be seeking 25 employees to work in the front of house and 25 in back. Hiring will begin around the beginning of October, Sarber said, and those interested should keep an eye on the business’ Facebook page for posts about openings.

Sarber said she and Wade, who currently live in Mason, come from a fine dining background, though they hoped to create a dining experience unlike the traditional.

“(We) wanted quality, fresh, farm-to-table, in a sense, and no preservatives, but more that anything, no pretention — just a nice place to hang out with your friends and have an experience,” she said. “For us, there’s a couple of magic words in what we do and that would be ‘taco’ and ‘margarita.’”

Sarber said Agave & Rye is a “scratch kitchen” and “completely chef-driven.”

“We don’t use freezers; we get fresh produce in almost every day — everything is done from scratch,” she said. “Even our margaritas use limes that are fresh-squeezed every day.”

Sarber added that the restaurant will seek local produce and ingredients to use as much as possible while maintaining a consistency in taste and quality.

“We’re definitely not what you’re expecting and more times than not we exceed the expectation; we deliver ethics,” Sarber said. “We have a double shell — its a soft flour shell and on the inside a corn tortilla shell that’s nice and crispy, so we use that as a vessel. We have some wonderful authentic offerings, but a majority of our menu includes things you’ll find in a fine dining atmosphere.”

A&R will offer several types of tacos, chips and salsas, and a menu of “not a taco” options, including a burger and chicken sandwich. Sarber said the restaurant will also boast a collection of 87 tequilas and 87 bourbons.

“Truly, there is something for everyone,” she said.

Along with consistency in food, Sarber said the idea of community is a staple in the A&R business.

“Something that’s always been important to my husband and I is communities first and then we’ll go from there. Troy obviously — anybody that has either visited or lived in it knows — is such a beautiful, awesome community and when we saw that such an awesome location was open we knew that we had to jump on it,” she said. “It was kind of a no-brainer. You quickly fall in love with Troy as soon as you spend any time at all in it.”

The location on North Market Street, which once housed La Piazza, will go through a 100 percent cosmetic overhaul, resulting in “quite a bit of work,” Sarber said.

“You’ll see the exterior change as well as a complete interior change with walls and floors, paints and chandeliers, and all that kind of fun stuff,” she said. “We’ll also put quite a bit of effort into the kitchen. It’ll almost be a brand new stinkin’ place by the time we’re done with it.”

As part of the revamp, murals and art will be painted on the walls within the restaurant. This is a consistency between all A&R restaurants and is spearheaded by the chain’s own muralist, Gio Santiago of Blank Walls R Gross.

“We have an artist team that does every location, but whats wonderful about Gio, our muralist, who is so gifted, is he will typically find artist friends in the community and pull them in to help,” Sarber said.

Set for a late October, early November opening, Sarber said a concrete date will be announced within the coming weeks. To keep up-to-date on A&R, visit www.agaveandrye.com and follow the business on Facebook.

“We’re so excited to join the Troy community,” Sarber said. “In our culture and our company promise, our communities and our employees come first and then everything else falls in line after that, so we’re here to serve and we can’t wait to be part of everything that Troy is doing.”