Troy volleyball sweeps Piqua: Monday volleyball/soccer roundup

PIQUA — The Troy volleyball team finished its first run through Miami Valley League Miami Division play Monday night, sweeping Piqua (2-7) 25-14, 25-21, 25-9 Monday at Piqua.

Macie Taylor had 11 kills, 11 digs and an ace, Anna Boezi had nine kills, four blocks and two digs and Ellie Fogarty had eight kills, four digs and a block to lead the Trojans (8-1). Amber Poore added six kills and two blocks, Hallie Westmeyer had four blocks and two kills, Morgan Kaiser had 25 assists, three kills and three digs, Ella Curcio had 12 assists, Brennah Hutchinson had 17 digs and an ace and Lauren Rice had two aces.

Tippecanoe 3,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe remained unbeaten halfway through the season, improving to 9-0 with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Butler Monday.

Ashley Aselage had 14 kills and two blocks, Rachel Wildermuth had nine kills, four blocks and 26 assists, Corinn Siefring had eight kills and 12 digs, Kaitlyn Husic had eight kills and two aces, Molly Achtenberg had five kills and two aces, four blocks and four aces, Hannah Wildermuth had 15 assists and Alayna Titley had 12 digs.

Versailles 3,

Covington 0

VERSAILLES — Covington (4-4) played a solid match against a tough Versailles team on the road Monday, falling 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.

Nigella Reck had seven kills, seven digs and three aces, Carlie Besecker had four kills, 10 digs, a block and three aces, Lauren York had three kills and five digs, Ellery Reck had 17 assists, two kills and three aces, Emmaline Kiser had four digs, an ace and a block and Hillary Hoying had three digs.

• Girls Soccer

Piqua 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Piqua girls soccer team’s winning streak hit three games Monday night as the Indians shut out Greenville on the road, 3-0.

Torrence Foster had a pair of goals and Raylynn Ward scored one for Piqua (3-4), while Lilla Miller had two assists and Audrey Evans had one. Goalie Karley Johns made six saves to record a shutout.

Piqua travels to Fairborn Wednesday.

• Boys Soccer

Milton-Union 8,

Carlisle 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s boys soccer team built momentum heading into Tuesday’s big Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division showdown against Waynesville, routing Carlisle 8-0 Monday at home.

Carson Brown and Mason Grudich each had a hat trick and Landon Bechtel had a goal and three assists to lead the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye). Shane Ullery added a goal and Luke Daum and Devin Lambert each had an assist. Gabe Goodman made three saves to post a shutout in goal.