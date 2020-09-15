Troy boys win, Tipp’s Gagnon hits hole-in-one: Monday golf/tennis roundup

TROY — The Troy boys golf team posted its best score of the season Monday at Troy Country Club in a 156-169 victory over Stebbins.

Kellen Glover was medalist with a 37 for the Trojans (8-2, 7-0 Miami Valley League Miami Division), Henry Johnston was right behind with a 38, Tag Bender shot 40, Ryan Dowling shot 41 and Owen Evilsizor and Bryce Massingill both shot 44.

“Just a great job tonight by these guys,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Kellen has played pretty well in most of our MVL matches, and today was the best he’s played in his career. Tag shot one of his best rounds, too, and for us to do well in the postseason, we’re going to need Kellen, Tag and Owen to help out Henry and Ryan down the stretch.”

Troy plays at Locust Hills Thursday against Piqua and Greenville.

Tippecanoe 161,

Sidney 197

SIDNEY — Tippecanoe’s Nathan Gagnon hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 1 at Shelby Oaks Monday, leading the Red Devils (9-0, 8-0 MVL Miami) to a 161-197 victory at Sidney.

Milton-Union 172,

Fort Loramie 174

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union improved to 10-4 Monday at Homestead, holding off Fort Loramie for a hard-fought 172-174 victory.

Nathan Thompson was medalist for the Bulldogs with a 38, Sam Case shot 40, Max Grafflin shot 44 and Grady Vechazone shot 50.

Covington 184,

Miss. Valley 218

PIQUA — Grant Humphrey and Job Morgan both shot 42s for medalist honors Monday at Echo Hills as Covington defeated Mississinawa Valley 184-218.

Garret Fraley added a 47 for the Buccaneers, Hunter Ray shot 53, Carter Maxson shot 54 and Connor Humphrey shot 59.

Other scores: Bradford 189, National Trail 214.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 192,

Sidney 229

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe’s girls golf team improved to 6-1 Monday at Cassel Hills, defeating Sidney 192-229.

Marissa Miller shot 43 to lead the Red Devils, Sydney Lange shot 44, Izzy Brightwell shot 47, Kaitlen Smith shot 58, Rianna Brownlee shot 60 and Reagan Hull shot 70.

Bethel 130,

Covington 153

TIPP CITY — Bethel’s girls defeated a shorthanded Covington team Monday at Homestead, winning a two-man best ball match 130-153.

Kenna Gray and Kerigan Calhoun shot 36 for the Bees, Skylar Johnson and Kaylee Brookhart shot 42 and Grace Bennett and Sidney Jones shot 52.

Katie Hembree and Sarah Slusher led Covington with a 42.

Other scores: Xenia 175, Troy (4-8, 2-4 MVL Miami) 206.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe’s tennis team finished a season sweep of Piqua to improve to 11-0 Monday night, defeating the Indians (5-7) 5-0.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder defeated Arabella Partee 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel defeated Izzy King 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mia Tobias defeated Paige Stumpff 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig defeated Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Riya Patel and Katy Shultz defeated Grace and Hannah Pleasant 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Troy won its fifth straight and swept the season series against Xenia, improving to 10-2 with a 5-0 victory Monday at Xenia.

At first singles, Josie Romick won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Elizabeth Niemi won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Taima Rajab won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-3, 6-2.