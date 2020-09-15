Tipp shuts down Troy, 2-0: Red Devils stay undefeated, hand Trojans 3rd straight loss

TROY — Troy had plenty of chances throughout Monday’s matchup against Tippecanoe — but the Trojans either couldn’t find the mark or found Red Devil goalie Ashlyn Tarzinski in the way.

Tippecanoe, meanwhile, cashed in on enough of its opportunities.

Hannah Rittenhouse scored on a 45-yard bomb early in the second half and Emma Patzek scored an insurance goal late, while Tarzinski kept the potent Troy offense off the board as the Tippecanoe girls soccer team remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory Monday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Tippecanoe, ranked No. 8 in the first Division II state poll, improved to 7-0 with the win and remains tied with Butler for the Miami Valley League Miami Division lead.

“We played a heck of a game defensively,” Tippecanoe coach Brandon Baker said. “We haven’t been challenged much, so it was good to have a game like this to see where we’re at. We man-marked on their best player, and it was definitely a team effort tonight.”

Defending MVL Miami champion Troy, meanwhile, fell to 3-3-1, dropping its third straight.

“If you go back and look at every statistical category, we were the better team tonight — more shots, more possession, more opportunities. But at the end of the day, what counts is the final score, and we were on the losing side of that,” Troy coach Michael Rasey said. “We’ve had four games in a row where I’ve felt we were the better team and the result didn’t show that. We’ve just got to figure out a way to regroup and move forward.”

And Tarzinski made it happen, making 11 saves to record her fifth shutout of the season. She made a flurry of impressive saves in the match’s first 30 minutes as Troy maintained constant pressure, and she faced the same kind of heat in the final 30 minutes, making numerous point-blank saves on Trojan breakaways to keep the Devils in front.

“She was real strong for us tonight,” Baker said. “She opened up tonight and helped us out a lot.”

“Obviously, she was the difference maker in this one,” Rasey said.

And with 37:56 remaining in the second half, Rittenhouse broke the scoreless tie, hitting a high-arcing shot from 45 yards away along the right sideline that sailed over Troy’s keeper’s head and under the crossbar, a stunning shot that gave Tippecanoe a 1-0 lead.

“We changed some things up at half, and I thought it worked really well,” Baker said. “Our energy was a lot better, and we were finding girls more in the attacking third, which helped us out. We started seeing some things in the first half and capitalized on them in the second.”

With 11:52 to play, the Devils got an insurance goal, quickly transitioning to offense from a defensive stop with Kenna Smith sending in a cross that Emma Patzek finished to put the Devils up by two goals.

“I think we’re cruising and seeing where we’re at,” Baker said. “We’ve got Sidney Wednesday and Butler Monday, so this stretch will definitely show us where we’re at. I think we can make a good tournament run this year.”

Troy keeper Jovie Studebaker made seven saves as the Trojans outshot Tippecanoe 17-12, 11-9 in shots on goal.

“The season being what it is, some of the mistakes we’ve made are the mistakes we would have corrected if we had a summer and a preseason,” Rasey said. “We’ve got some young girls getting their first varsity action, and they’re still learning. Unfortunately, they’re learning in games that are big and against good teams. Take nothing away from the teams we’re playing against, they’re good teams, and if you don’t convert on the offensive end, its tough.

“At the end of the day, this was a typical Tipp-Troy game.”

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, with Tippecanoe hosting Sidney and Troy hosting Stebbins.