OSP cruiser struck by a drunk driver

MIAMI COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a Troy Police Department officer narrowly escaped injury when an apparent drunk driver careened into the trooper’s cruiser.

The OSHP trooper was assisting at an accident scene on northbound Interstate 75 around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when the crash occurred.

According to OSP Sgt. Jeff Kramer, both the trooper and the Troy officer were out of their vehicles, picking up cones and other safety equipment from an earlier accident when a drunk driver crashed into the trooper’s cruiser near the State Route 41 exit near Troy.

Sgt. Kramer said the driver, Obed Maka, 35, of Sidney, admitted to consuming alcohol before the incident. Lab tests are pending.

Kramer’s 2008 Ford Explorer slammed into the rear of the OSP cruiser, likely totaling the vehicle, Kramer said. Maka told officers he saw the flashing lights and the cones tapering the left lane to move traffic away from the accident, but claimed he waited too long to move over and a semi was blocking him to the right.

Maka was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.