Free lunch offered to all students

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools is excited to offer all its students free lunch beginning on Monday, Sept. 14.

All students in grade K-12, whether online or attending in person, have the opportunity to receive free lunch each school day until Dec. 31, 2020.

All in-person students are eligible to receive a free tray lunch. Additional items, such as a la carte selections, extra meals, or extra milks will have to be paid for by the student.

Full-time online students are eligible for free lunch and will be contacted to register for delivery of a five-day lunch kit.

Any student (in-person or remote) who may qualify for free or reduced meals should still complete the free/reduced meal application.

School lunch menus are available on the district’s webpage using the parent icon.

Seamless Summer Option (SSO) is currently set to expire on Jan. 1, 2021 and students will return to full pay status unless they have completed and qualify for free or reduced meals.