Area briefs

Roads closed

• UNION TOWNSHIP — Markley Road is closed for a bridge replacement through Friday, Nov. 13. The location of the closure is between Rangeline Road and State Route 571.

• TROY — Ash Street between Sherman Street and West Franklin Street will be closed from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 through 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 for the installation of underground utilities.

Build a robot program offered

COVINGTON — Bring a friend, make new ones, and “Build a Robot with the Girl Scouts” for free at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington.

Parents and caregivers also are invited to participate.

The session will be about one hour in length. Choose from the following dates and times: On Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16; in-person Thursday, Sept 24 at the library; and again on Zoom from 6p-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Sign up in advance by contacting Mikki Kennedy at (419) 225-3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.

Mum sale set for Sept. 19

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has decided a Holiday Home Tour in 2020 is just too risky with the continued uncertainty of COVID 19 and instead will host a mum fundraiser this fall. Mums will be large (up to 24-inch across) and are available in assorted fall colors. This being the charter year for the sale, quantities will be limited, and sales will be first-come, first-served. PCHDA hopes to expand the sale in the future and offer pre-sale orders.

Mums will be $10 each.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 19, mums will be arranged along Ash Street in Piqua on the sidewalk between Caldwell and North Downing streets (across from Westminster Presbyterian Church). Customers can hand-select their mums and the PCHDA will have volunteers available to help get them to their car. Anyone purchasing more than five mums will be offered free delivery within Piqua later that same day. Payment methods are cash or check (payable to Piqua-Caldwell Historic District) and customers are encouraged to wear masks.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District where aluminum cast historic markers are being placed to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the historic homes. PCHDA also aspires to partner with the city of Piqua to install historic district street signage to identify the district as specified in the National Register of Historic Places to encourage an increase in heritage tourism within downtown Piqua.

Drive through to benefit D.R.E.A.M.

TROY — Help support Miami County D.R.E.A.M. pet rescue’s fundraiser by attending the “Benefit Night” event at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 24. Skyline Chili will donate 20 percent of purchases made by supporters who present the flier. Order at the drive through or place a carry-out order at (937) 335-7005 due to limited dining room space.

The flier is available online at Facebook.com/Dream4pets and the Event page at Dream4pets.org.

Funds raised are used to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs in Miami County and beyond.