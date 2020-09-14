Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 3

FAKE BILLS FOR CURLY FRIES: An employee at Arby’s reported a fake $100 bill was passed.

GUN GONE: A resident in the 700 block of North Market Street reported a gun was stolen.

THEFT: Nicholas Jones, 27, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

Sept. 4

FORGERY: Lindsey Sullenberger, 36, of Piqua, was charged with counterfeit or forgery.

PROPERTY: An officer responded to the 1500 block of Surrey Road for a found syringe and destroyed it.

POSSESSION: Douglas Johns, 20, of Sidney, was charged with possession of marijuana at the Carriage Crossing Park.

Sept. 5

OVERDOSE: Casey Elliott, 27, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic following an apparent overdose in the Hilltop Circle apartment complex. She was treated with Narcan by medics and transferred to Kettering Hospital.

Sept. 6

POSSESSION: Tisha Stambaugh, 44, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana at the Motel 6.

DISORDERLY: Adoulphus Coleman, 36, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the area of Garden Manor apartments.

OVERDOSE: Stacy Schmidt, 36, of West Chester, was transported to the hospital following an apparent overdose at the Motel 6. She was cited for drug possession and inducing panic.

Sept. 7

OVERDOSE: A male subject was charged following an apparent overdose in the 200 block of Crawford. Another male was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: An officer observed an adult male with an active warrant outside of the home of another service call for an overdose in the 200 block of Crawford Street. Daniel Bostwick, 20, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and fentanyl and booked into jail.

Sept. 8

DISORDERLY: Karizma Gillette, 20, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DISORDERLY: Corbin Latham, 20, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

OVI: Bryan Tschudi, 34, of Fairborn, was charged with OVI and child endangerment from a traffic stop near mile marker 73 southbound I-75.

DISORDERLY: Michael Olivieri, of Port Jefferson, was charged with disorderly conduct.

OBSTRUCTION: Paul Henn, 65, of Troy, was charged with obstructing official business in the 400 block of Lake Street.

BIKE GONE: A bicycle was reported stolen from Archer Drive.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to True Value Rental for attempted theft. Subjects left without merchandise.

FOUND PROPERTY: Nine credit or debit cards were found in various locations. An officer will attempt to located the owners and then place the cards in the property room.

TRESPASSING: An adult was arrested on a warrant and charged with trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container in the 700 block of Sherman Avenue.

Sept. 9

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for marked lanes violation. The driver, Huston Hewitt, 39, of Piqua, was arrested for suspicion of OVI, open container, and marked lanes in the area of Drury and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Sept. 10

POSSESSION: An officer observed a vehicle with an equipment violation in the area of E. Staunton and Maplecrest Drive. The passenger, Crystal Donnelly, 34, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.