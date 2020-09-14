Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Report of a male acting aggressive and yelling at the Shell on North Main. Male did not appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. Male advised he has a medical condition which causes the behavior that was reported.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officer responded to a call referencing a female getting into another subject’s parked car. Female was confronted and ran off. Female could not be located.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: Subject reported a homeless man possibly sleeping in his garage at night.

Aug. 31

DRUG OFFENSE: Caller reported subjects in motel room possibly smoking meth with a child in the room. Incident address redacted from report.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Officer responded to 4 Rundle Ave. on the report of a theft of utilities. Contact was made with the owner who admitted to having a friend turn on her electricity. Investigation is ongoing.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Caller was concerned about phone calls she was receiving from subjects claiming they were from social security. The subject wanted to confirm the phone calls were fraudulent. No money or personal information was provided to the suspicious callers.

ASSAULT: An individual arrived at the hospital and reported being assaulted.

MENACING: Complainant claimed a male subject threatened him as he drove by.

TRESPASSING: Suspects were warned for trespassing at Lock 9 park.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant reported items stolen from her unlocked vehicle.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: Two female juveniles were charged with shoplifting after they were caught taking property from Walmart without attempting to pay for it.

FRAUD: Individual advised they paid for a product online and never received the product.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: An officer responded to the report of the theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was later entered into Ohio LEADS as a stolen vehicle.

MENACING: Officers responded to 1723 S. Main St. on a complaint of menacing.

SEX OFFENSE: Female wanted to report a possible sex offense involving her 16-year-old daughter and an adult male that was found to have occurred at the male’s address in Dayton. They both now reside in Piqua, but she was referred to contact Dayton PD because they have jurisdiction over the offense.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Report of an unauthorized person using an elderly female’s credit cards. Investigation pending.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Officer was dispatched to a disturbance between two males arguing in the street. One male ran before officer arrived and the other male was located. Male was uncooperative and denied any problems.

MENACING: Officer was dispatched to Red Roof Inn regarding a menacing complaint. It was found to be a trespassing and telecommunication complaint.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: A female with documented mental health issues called in to report a theft. The female was unable to provide substantial information to validate the claim.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Officer responded to a theft complaint of a dirt bike. A report was taken and the caller was advised to contact Piqua PD if the bike returns to the residence.

Sept. 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer responded to 1417 Covington Ave. regarding a disturbance complaint. Officer spoke with both parties, who were advised to leave one another alone.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/NOISE: Officers responded to 604 Beverly Drive on the report of a possible disturbance in reference to neighbors arguing over a trash can. Contact was made with the neighbors involved. This was determined to be a misunderstanding between the two males. No criminal violations observed.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Officer responded to Taco Bell on Covington Avenue on the report of two suspicious males loitering outside the business. The males were found to be homeless and using the business’ free WiFi. The males left the property without incident.

FRAUD: Individual advised several accounts were opened in her name.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Complainant advised she was getting unwanted messages from her brother’s girlfriend and wanted her to stop. Suspect was warned.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers were dispatched to 1101 Laura Drive regarding a disturbance, which was found to be a male and female fighting over children.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: Individual advised a window on the back door was broken and believed someone went inside their residence at 612 W. Water St.