Library kicks off Library Card Registration Month

MIAMI COUNTY — Each year the America Library Association uses September as a month to encourage residents to register for a library card. This year, the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) will be celebrating this month long event a little differently. The library is doing a series of outreach events at local businesses in Troy and Pleasant Hill. The outreach events will feature library staff ready to hand out newly activated library cards to registrants as well as bookmarks detailing our services and fun mini-gift bags for kids.

These outreach events will take place at four locations throughout the month of September.

• Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midtown Coffee/Timber & Bow, 79 Foss Way, Troy. Midtown Coffee and Timber & Bow will also offer special coupons for library card holders if you show your card.

• Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Haran’s Market, 2 E. Main St., Troy.

• Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Culvers, located at 2100 W. Main St., Troy.

• Sept. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Newton Field House (behind Newton Schools), 201 N. Long St., Pleasant Hill.

The library card opens up a world of resources that extends far beyond books, including ebooks, audiobooks, several educational databases, and even a lending telescope. Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information about the Library Card Registration Month or call Martha Harris at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 115.