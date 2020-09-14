Area briefs

Science course offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 12-week course that will walk students in grades fifth through 12 through the process it takes to conduct authentic research-based science projects. This includes, developing and “owning” the question, researching literature, forming a hypothesis and all the steps involved down to making an oral and visual presentation.

Upon conclusion of this course, students will have individualized projects they can use for multiple science/STEM competitions including the State Science Day Qualifying event.

There will be a kick-off at Monroe Township Building and each week following, the classes will alternate between live classes at the Township Building and live Zoom classes from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for 12 weeks (no class week of Nov. 23). The instructors are Martin English and Angela McMurry.

The cost of the course is $18 resident and $20 nonresident. For more information or to register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Book discussion on lawn set

WEST MILTON – Join Kim at the Milton-Union Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 for a pop-up book discussion.

Join staff on the front lawn of the library for a lively discussion over “Sweet Salt Air,” by Barbara Delinsky. Bring your own drink and lawn chairs.

Participants will be practicing social distancing and sit at least 6 feet apart. Masks also are required.

The event is weather dependent. Books will be provided by the library’s statewide delivery system, or electronically through The Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Mum sale set for Sept. 19

PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has decided a Holiday Home Tour in 2020 is just too risky with the continued uncertainty of COVID 19 and instead will host a mum fundraiser this fall. Mums will be large (up to 24-inch across) and are available in assorted fall colors. This being the charter year for the sale, quantities will be limited, and sales will be first-come, first-served. PCHDA hopes to expand the sale in the future and offer pre-sale orders.

Mums will be $10 each.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 19, mums will be arranged along Ash Street in Piqua on the sidewalk between Caldwell and North Downing streets (across from Westminster Presbyterian Church). Customers can hand-select their mums and the PCHDA will have volunteers available to help get them to their car. Anyone purchasing more than five mums will be offered free delivery within Piqua later that same day. Payment methods are cash or check (payable to Piqua-Caldwell Historic District) and customers are encouraged to wear masks.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District where aluminum cast historic markers are being placed to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the historic homes. PCHDA also aspires to partner with the city of Piqua to install historic district street signage to identify the district as specified in the National Register of Historic Places to encourage an increase in heritage tourism within downtown Piqua.

Build a robot program offered

COVINGTON — Bring a friend, make new ones, and “Build a Robot with the Girl Scouts” for free at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington.

Parents and caregivers also are invited to participate.

The session will be about one hour in length. Choose from the following dates and times: On Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16; in-person Thursday, Sept 24 at the library; and again on Zoom from 6p-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Sign up in advance by contacting Mikki Kennedy at (419) 225-3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.