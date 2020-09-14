Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Sept. 11

KEYS GONE: A business owner on Gibson Drive, in Bethel Twp. reported four sets of keys are been taken from the business sometime in the last few days.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 7000 block of State Route 40, New Carlisle, reported a large log was thrown into the windshield of a Dodge van. The van was placed near the road to sell. Case pending.

DISORDERLY: A subject was arrested for falsification and a warrant at Big Wood Reserve Sanctuary following a disorderly report.

FAILURE TO CONTROL: A male subject was charged with failure to control, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia following an accident in the intersection of Loy and Casstown Sidney Road in Brown Twp.

Sept. 12

SIGN ISSUES: A resident in the 3000 block of State Route 55, Casstown, reported a political sign was taken out of the ground by the posts and laid down. The sign was not damaged or stolen but tossed aside. The resident wished the incident documented for records.

SIGN STOLEN: A resident in the 6000 block of Alexander Drive, Piqua, reported their Biden/Harris political sign was stolen out of their yard.

THEFT: The reporting party said three chain saws, a weed cutter, and a leaf blower was stolen out of his pickup truck while parked at the BK Root Beer stand in Troy.

Sept. 13

MENACING: Deputies responded to the A and R Reck mobile home park in Bethel Twp.in reference to a burglary in progress. Deputies detained the male during the investigation and while doing so, the male resisted arrest and fought deputies. After further investigation, Trevor Ivey, 29, of Dayton was arrested and charged with menacing and resisting arrest.

INMATE ESCAPE: Inmate Alyshia Rindler was taken the Kettering Hospital and then furloughed until released from her treatment. She was provided furlough paperwork and was informed she would be taken back to jail upon her release from the hospital. Security from Kettering Hospital reported Alyshia Rindler walked out of the hospital around 12:45 p.m. Alyshia was last seen north towards the bike path. This call was originally dispatched to Troy Police due to the address of the hospital. Troy Officers searched the area and were unable to locate her. A charge of escape was filed with this report and a warrant requested.