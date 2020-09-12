Traveling Shamrocks to hit the road in 2021

TROY — Pat Smith and the Traveling Shamrocks of St. Patrick Church in Troy invite the community to attend live Zoom presentations.

There will be a presentation scheduled Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. about a Pacific Northwest and California trip featuring stops in Washington, Oregon and California. The trip will be held from April 25 to May 2, 2021, and deadline to reserve a spot for the trip is Oct. 19, 2020.

To register for the meeting, please visit https://collette.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlcuytrTIoGNdzha56WQNQAkzPqkz-do9U. The itinerary is available at http://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1026865.

There are also cabins available for the Alaska/10-Day Denali Explorer on Coral Princess trip, to be held July 18 through the 28, 2021. Contact Pat Smith at rsmith3055@aol.com or 937-335-2833, ext 105 for more information.