St. Boniface Parish to host drive-thru Oktoberfest

PIQUA — The 8th annual St. Boniface Parish Oktoberfest will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

The festival, which is a drive-thru experience and will take place on the parish grounds at 218 S. Downing St., will feature BBQ Chicken Dinners on Saturday and Cabbage Roll Dinners on Sunday, plus fair waffles and baked goods both days. Paid/pre-orders are required for the dinners and fair waffles.

Pick-up hours are from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Baked goods will be available until sold out.

To print a dinner/fair waffle order form, go the church’s website, piquaparishes.org, or get one at the parish office located at 310 S. Downing St. Free delivery is being offered to Piqua residents and the order deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6. There will also be a raffle with a top prize of $500. For raffle tickets, see any St. Boniface parishioner or go to the parish office.

For additional information, call 937-773-1656, or email st.boniface@piquaparishes.org.