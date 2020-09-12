Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department.

Aug. 22

• Piqua Youth Soccer Assn., Pitsenbarger Park, Piqua — Violations/comments: Provide test strips so amount of sanitizer can be monitored.

Aug 21

• Piqua Youth Football Assn., Pitsenbarger Complex, Piqua — Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection. Monitor amount of sanitizer in three-compartment sink.

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 10

•

Tipp City Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris on the piercing part of the stationary can opener.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout facility observed with food debris and food debris build up.

• Staunton Country Store, 17 S. State Route, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of foodborne disease and the significance of maintaining time/temperature controlled for safety food. Person-in-charge was not ensuring TCS products were being date marked for 7 today days. Observed several products within the RFE to be dated for 8 days. Discussed date marking procedures to ensure day of preparation is being counted as day 1 of the dark marking cycle.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed coney sauce hot holding in cooker/warmer tempted at 125 degrees F. Upon making the PIC aware, the coney sauce was stirred and tempted again to be 144 degrees F. Discussed hot holding TCS food items shall be maintained 135 F or above to prevent growth.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed opened container of cole slaw in the walk-in cooler with a date of 8/19. Item dated for more than the allowed 7-day time frame for TCS food products. Upon making the PIC aware, the product was dated with the correct date of disposition which was 8/11 since the product had been determined to be opened on the 5th of August.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed pizza sauce and coney dog meat sauce in two-door undercounter refer prep unit without proper date marks. Upon making the PIC aware, these items were properly dated with the date of preparation.

Improper use or placement of insect control devices. Observed snap traps present within the retail food establishment. Rodent bait staions used shall be kept enclosed and in covered/tamper-resistant bait stations. Remove all snap traps from the premises.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed shelving next to cooker/warmer unit and hot holding cabient for hot dogs with build up of dust and dirt. Also observed area on retail sales floor behind the two-door pepsi cooler with build-up of debris. Non-food contact surfaces shall be maintained clean to sight and touch.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed spider webs accumluating throughout much of the facility, espeically in the corners of where celings and walls meet. Clean and remove webs more frequently to ensure these accumulations do not occur with the RFE.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. No person-in-charge level one food handler on-site at the time of inspection. Obtain level one food safety training so at least one person per shift, absent the Manager’s certifed individual, is present on-site.

Aug. 11

• Starbucks, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed thawed eggs and bacon bites date marked for 8 days. PIC corrected at time of inspection.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed floors throughout facility with food debris and liquid spills.

Aug. 12

• Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed single door reach-in cooler in the back dry storage area with rust and corrosion on the bottom shelf and a few of the shelves within this unit. Resurface such that non-food contact surfaces are easily cleanable.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed two ceiling tiles in the back dry storage room with water damaged ceiling tiles. Repair or replace these tiles to monitor for potential water leaks and to ensure the physical facilities are maintained cleanable and in a state of good repair.

• Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed pop nozzles with mold-like growth inside, sticky to the touch. Upon making the PIC aware, she washed, rinsed and sanitized them.

Outer opening not protected. Observed a gap between the bottom of the back door and the threshold.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food splatter and food build up inside of microwave on the front prep line.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. At the time of inspection, the backflow certification tag stated the backflow had not been inspected within the last year.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed the wall underneath the drive through window to be damaged and not smooth or easily cleanable.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed floors in the back storage, bag n box, and mop sink to have food debris and dirt build up.

• Tom’s Pizza, 690 S. Miami St., West Milton — Plumbing fixtures not maintained. Observed toilet to be in disrepair, however, still usable.

Observed hood vents above the oven to have dust and grease build up.

• Shree Gurudev Inc., 3311 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Repeat: Observed boxes of single service cups on the floor in the unused side of facility.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed boxes and unused equipment stored throughout the facility.

Aug. 13

• West Troy Tool, Operator: Apex Vending Company, 650 Olympic Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Elks, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy — Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed the door handle to the reach-in freezer next to the grill line being held together with duct tape. Unit not maintained in a state of good repair or proper adjustment. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. At the time of inspection, a thick ice build up was observed inside both of the reach- in freezer units. De-ice these accumulations as often as necessary to preclude excessive build-ups of ice and other debris.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. At the time of inspection, the bottom shelves of the reach-in coolers were observed with food spill residues. Non-food contact surfaces shall be kept clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Shelving including wired and stainless steel undercounter shelving units on middle kitchen island were observed with food debris and dust accumulation.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue and grease build up on the outside of the dish machine and on the exterior of the fryers.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. At the time of inspection, both ice bins in the bar area as well as the ice machine were observed without proper air gaps. Discussed a 2-4” air-gap shall be present to protect against backflow contamination into the systems. PIC to send Miami County Public Health photo verification of these violations being corrected.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed ceiling tiles in room/hallway directly adjacent the basement entry way door with severe water damage and mold-like growth. PIC stated these are damaged from a roof leak that is currently being addressed. Replace water damaged ceiling tiles with new smooth, easily cleanable, and non-absorbent tiles.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors, walls, and ceilings throughout the kitchen were observed to have excessive dust and food/grease build up, especially near the dish machine and fryers

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. Observed hood filters with a build-up of grease deposits and other residues. Remove and clean more frequently to prevent these accumulations.

• S&K Tool, Operator: Apex Vending Company, 955 N. Third St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• S&K Tool Plant 3, Operator: Apex Vending Company, 885 N. Third St., Tipp City — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed spill residue in the bottom of the unit.

• Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed ice in handwashing sink next to the prep sink upon entering facility and prior to washing hands. Facility using hand sink for purposes other than handwashing.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed non-food contact surfaces of the following items to be unclean with a build up of food residues at the time of inspection: surfaces of stainless steel table with soda beverage machines and behind and underbneath all beverage supply systems. Clean these areas to sight and touch so they remain free of food residues, dust and dirt accumulation.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed drain lines under center console/cabinet of Simply Great Coffee machines directly connected. Drains shall be properly air-gapped to protect against backflow contamination.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Drain lines from ice on soda beverage machine observed without an appropriate air-gap. Replace brackets to ensure a 2-4” air-gap is present or trim drain lines above flood rim level of floor drain in bib room.

Repeat: Heating, ventilating, and/or air conditioning systems not properly designed and installed. Air-conditioning unit installed without proper heaters to prevent a moisture build-up in walk-in coolers. Observed standing water in walk-in cooler and sweat from AC issue on lining and hinges of all equipment retail cooler doors/gaskets to walk-in cooler. Repair or replace.

• Market Fresh Foods, 301 Troy Pike, Covington — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Multiple critical violations were observed at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. PIC unable to provide an employee health policy ensuring their employees are informed in a verifiable manner their means of reporting conditions pertaining to their health.

Repeat: No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). No hand towels observed at hand sink in prep area or hand sink next to self-serve beverage area. Hand sinks shall be adequately supplied to encourage and facilitate hand washing to occur regularly and as necessary to prevent foodborne illness.

Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Observed main handwashing in deli/pizza prep area temping at 73.6 degrees F. Handwashing sinks shall provide water of at least 100 degrees F to facilitate adequate handwashing for food employees.

Repeat: No soap at handwashing sink(s). No soap at hand sink next to self-serve beverage area. Supply hand sink with a soap dispenser to facilitate adequate handwashing.

Repeat: Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed unpproved raid pesticide spray within the retail food establishment. Remove unapproved pesticide from facility. All pest application shall be done by a commercially licensed pest applicator.

Critical; Repeat: Improper use of a poisonous or toxic substance. Through questioning, it was determined that unlicensed pest application is being conducted at the retail food establishment. Discussed all pest application must be done by a commercially licensed pest applicator.

Corrected During Inspection; Repeat: Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed unapproved poison on-site for the treatment and service against rodents. Poison was removed from premises at the time of inspection. All pest application must be done by a commercially licensed pest applicator.

Repeat: Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. Observed cookies in front counter cookie case without labels including a manufacturer’s processing label or a sign, card or some other means with the common name of the food, ingredient list as well as allergen declaration in plain view of the customer.

Outer opening not protected. Observed back door with an inadequate door sweep allowing sunlight to enter through the door frame and bottom of the door. Repair or replace door sweep to prevent the entry of pests.

Repeat: Presence of dead pests or insects. Observed presence of dead bugs throughout the entire facility, namely in storage areas, the back area with the 3-compartment sink, back area with ice machine, and in the maintenance room. Remove all dead pests, clean using wet cleaning methods and have facility treated by a professional.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed rodent droppings in the back storage room where the ice machine is located as well as on a box in the back storage area where the 3-compartment sink is located. Clean and sanitize the entire physical facilities using wet cleaning methods and have a professional treat the entire facility.

Repeat: Food not protected from contamination. Observed frozen food items in the walk-in freezer being stored directly under the condensing unit with ice build-up on the boxes and the food products themselves. Remove food from underneath the condenser to prevent potential contamination from occuring.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Residential equipment observed throughout the back storage area where the 3-compartment sink is located. Remove any unapproved, residential equipment from the retail food establishment. All equipment shall be commercial grade and approved by a commcerial grade testing agency.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed fresh cold hold unit on sales floor to be holding at an ambient temperature of 46 degrees F at the time of inspection. No TCS foods were observed being stored in this unit. Equipment shall be properly adjusted and calibrated to properly hold products out of the temperature danger zone (41-135F).

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Non-food contact surfaces are not clean to sight and touch. Clean more frequently so non-food contact portions of equipment are maintained clean.

Critical: Water source and/or hot water capacity not sufficient. Peak water demands at hand sink in crispy chicken crunch food service area does not have sufficent capacity to provide water at least 100 degrees F to facilitate adequate hand washing.

Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. No backflows installed and equipped on water supply systems on beverage machines in self-service area. All water supply systems shall have ASSE 1022 backflows installed to prevent back siphonage into the system.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed existing plumbing in back maintenance room not in use that was open and exposed. Existing plumbing shall be capped to prevent sewer gas leakage.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed several unnecessary and non-functional items stored within the retail food establishment. Remove all unnecessary items and clutter to facilitate adequate cleaning and to prevent harborage areas for pests.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed several damaged or missing ceiling tiles throughout the facility, holes in walls and cracked floor tiles. Repair and replace to ensure physical facilities remain in good repair such that they are smooth and to facilitate adequate cleaning.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed walk-in freezer door to be in complete disrepair and not properly functioning at the time of inspection. Discussed, as part of the physical facilities, that the walk-in freezer door shall be maintained in good repair. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed several areas of cove base finish to not be properly closed and tight-fitting to prevent pest entry/exit and the back sales wall on the retail floor to be missing cove base finish entirely. Seal these areas to prevent pest activity within the RFE.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed active leak from multiple valves causing standing water issues in the back maintenance room as well as an active condensate build-up on the condensing lines from the walk-in cooler unit. Repair to prevent leakage issues from reoccuring.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed several areas throughout the retail food establishment needing to be thoroughly cleaned. These areas include the bag-in-the-box room for the pop machine, storage rooms and back dish area, the storage area containing the ice machine, both walk-in units as well as the maintenance room. A consistent build-up of dust, dirt, debris and pest presence was observed. Facility shall be cleaned more frequent to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Light intensity less than ten foot candles in required areas. Lighting in back storage room did not meet required intensity levels. Repair or replace to provide adequate lighting in required areas.

Repeat: Light intensity less than ten foot candles in required areas. Observed lighting in storage rooms to be completely non-functional and walk-in lights to be less than 10 FC. Repair or replace to provide required lighting.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Facility did not have a level one certified food handler on-site at the time of inspection.

Aug. 14

• River Rock Bar and Grill, 5795 N. County Road 25A, Piqua — Critical; Repeat: Person in charge did not ensure their employees are properly trained in food safety. Food employees were unable to answer Sanitarian’s questions pertaining to food safety correctly at the time of inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed build-up of mold-like substance in both ice machines. Completely drain, clean and sanitize ice machines more frequently to prevent these accumulations from building up within the interior and food contact surfaces of the ice bins.

Critical; Repeat: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed mouse droppings in the back storage area next to and behind the bag-in-the-box for the pop machine. Facility should clean and sanitize using wet cleaning methods and have a professional company service facility for the presence of pests.

Repeat: Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed door to rightmost chest freezer to be broken and not properly sealing/shutting at the time of inspection. Repair or replace.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residues in the two door reach in cooler adjacent the mop sink and food debris and build-up in chest freezers in the back storage area. Non-food contact surfaces shall be kept clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Improper disposal of condensation and other nonsewage liquids. Observed portable AC unit draining directly into the facilities food preparation sink. Food prep sink shall be kept accessible for use within the food service operation. Remove portable AC unit.

Repeat: Adequate area and/or receptacles for refuse, recyclables, or returnables not provided. Observed rumpke dumpster to be removed from the facility. Adequate space for refuse not currently provided to remove and maintain dumpster area clean and free of public health nuisances.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed broken floor tiles throughout the kitchen. Repair or replace broken tiles so facilities are maintained in a state of proper repair and to facilitate proper cleaning.

Repeat: FSO did not submit facility layout and equipment specifications. Facility altered facility layout without prior approval. Observed downstairs bar dump sink to be removed. Replace dump sink as this sink is needed to properly rid of liquid waste and to prevent facilities hand sink from being used as its dump sink.

• Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: Handwashing sink water below 100°F. Observed handwashing sinks in the food service operation to be providing water at less than 100 degrees F. Ensure water is tempered to provide at least 100 degree water to facilitate adequate handwashing.

Critical; Repeat: No air gap or approved backflow prevention device on the plumbing system. No backflows on water supply systems. General Manager stated the work order has been placed and has been contracted to be completed sometime tomorrow.

Aug. 17

• Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a slight presence of mold growth on the interior of the ice machine’s surfaces. Ensure the ice machine is being cleaned and sanitized at a frequent enough basis to prevent these sorts of accumulations.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed ice build-up on the bottom shelf of two-door reach-in freezer. Ensure non-food contact surfaces of equipment are being cleaned frequently enought to prevent these accumulations.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Ice machine’s drain line observed directly connected in the floor drain at the time of inspection. Ice machine shall have a sufficient air-gap (2-4”) to protect the system against potential backflow contamination.

• Taco Bell, 1150 W. Main St., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed pop nozzle to pepsi, mountain dew and root beer dispenser on drive thru beverage machine with a slight build-up at the time of inspection. Upon making the PIC aware, the pop nozzle was properly cleaned and sanitized at the time of inspection.

Plumbing system does not comply with the Ohio plumbing code. Observed water softener and water tank without proper air gaps and dircetly connected to floor drain. Plumbing does not comply with Ohio Plumbing Code.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed drain line for soda machine near drive thru directly submerged into the floor sink. Upon informing the PIC of this, the drain line was removed and properly air-gapped from the floor sink.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed area underneath 3-compartment sink with a build up of residual food and standing water. Ensure this area is cleaned frequently enough to prevent these accumulations.

Aug. 18

• Speedway, 1894 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Observed mold like substance on the ice flap of the fountain soda machine.

Clean equipment and utensils not stored in a self-draining position and covered or inverted. Observed clean utensils not being stored inverted.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed counter tops underneath and around drink station with beverage and syrup spill residue.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and dust/dirt build up on the floors throughout the facility including the walk in, prep line, bag n box, and ware washing area.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed dust and grease build up on the outer ring of the hood vent above the pizza oven and microwave.