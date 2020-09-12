Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sept. 2

OVI: Amy Clark, 44, of Greenville, was charged with OVI at South Rangeline and Frederick Garland Road.

Sept. 3

Physical Control: Ashley Alltop, 34, of New Carlisle, was charged with physical control of a vehicle in the area of State Route 202 and U.S. Route 40.

Sept. 5

OVI: Brandon Clemons, 40, of Piqua, charged with OVI with a 0.108 blood alcohol content level.

Sept. 9

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 2600 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. on an animal complaint. On arrival, multiple cows, donkeys, and bulls were out of the enclosure. The animals were at the residence next door in the front yard and moving across the roadway. The property owner was contacted and arrived on the scene. All animals were returned to their enclosure after an extended period. The animal and property owner Cory Morris has been cited and warned multiple times for the same issue. The deputy advised Cory of the citation he would receive again due to property damage to numerous trees on the neighboring property. Cory was unhappy with the results and advised his attorney would handle the situation. Cory was cited for one count of animals running at large on public roads-grazing on another’s land.

SCHOOL BUS ISSUES: A deputy took a report of a vehicle running a school bus red lights caught on video. The driver who ran the buses red lights was contacted and issued a citation. The incident was reported at Windmere and County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. An hour later, the same deputy took a report of a = vehicle running a school bus red lights in the area of Stone Circle Drive and County Road 25-A.

Sept. 10

FIREARM ISSUES: A deputy responded to the 8500 block of East State Route 41, Troy, in reference to an individual discharging firearms in an unsafe manner.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was contacted by a parent of a 14-year-old female juvenile. The parent advised the juvenile had been contacted by an adult male and she requested the male stop contacting her daughter and a report filed.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 3800 block of Dayton Brandt, Elizabeth Twp. for a theft complaint.