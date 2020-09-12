Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Harlow Builders Inc. to Amy Eby, Bruce Eby, one lot, $279,700.
Macy Milheim, Matthew Milheim to John Elking, Rachael Elking, one lot, $189,000.
Faye Dittemore to Kevin Alexander, trustee, Faye Dittemore, Dittemore Living Trust, $0.
Kristian Holdings to Rajashwi Pratap Sen, Yashashwi Pratap Sen, one lot, $100,000.
Carolyn Taylor, James Taylor to Eric Swartz, Alyssa Westgerdes, one lot, $130,000.
Paul Jones, Terry Jones to Carolyn Kniesly, one lot, $250,000.
Kyrstenn Ingle, Ryan Ingle to Andrew Stewart, Samantha Stewart, one lot, $359,900.
Cynthia Burt, Dennis Burt to Cynthia Burt, Dennis Burt, one lot, $0.
Molly Short, Ronald Short III to Joseph Noll, a part lot, $112,000.
Scott Investments of Troy to Diana Moore, Ronald Moore, one lot, $318,800.
Andrew Stewart, Samantha Stewart to Molly Short, Ronald Short III, one lot, $215,000.
NVR Inc. to Nicholas Grimm, Wendy Grimm, one lot, $332,200.
Erica Deaville, Joshua Deaville to Megan Dever, Stephen Dever, one lot, $267,500.
David Kinninger, Mary Kinninger to David Kinninger, co-trustee, Mary Kinninger, co-trustee, Kinninger Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.
Gina Kramer, Matthew Kramer, Gina Magoteaux to Joshua Wendling, Kayla Wendling, one lot, $294,900.
Thomas Cooper, Laurie Stinson to Jane Fullmer, one lot, $249,900.
Joshua Oakley to Jessica Oakley, $0.
Scott Investments of Troy to Betty Tasker, Rex Tasker, one lot, $49,900.
Derick Cruea, Tracy Cruea, Tracy Hart to Darwin Cruea, one lot, $100,000.
Linita Malott to Zach Brandon, one lot, $245,000.
Chase Green to Kelsey Hampshire, MacKenzie Hampshire, $289,900.
Michele Brackman, Vincent Brackman to Daniel Trick, one lot, $176,500.
PIQUA
Candy Lavy, Paul Lavy to Douglas Grant, $15,000.
Eugene Weizen to Cindy Gannon, Paul Gannon, $239,900.
James Peterson, trustee, Tamara Peterson, trustee, Peterson Family Revocable Living Trust to Frederick Brush, Mary Brush, a part lot, $175,000.
Destiny Perkins, Logan Perkins to Emily Gerardi, Marcel Kohler, one lot, $181,000.
Rescom Ltd. to Grant Hartsock, Rosalie Hartsock, one lot, $108,500.
Tamara Riffel-Wright to Adam Anders, Lisa Anders, $144,500.
Estate of Carl Watren Jr. to David Warren, one lot, $0.
Brian Magill to Rachelle Labounty, Rachelle Magill, one lot, $0.
Charles Baillie to Keith Grau, one lot, $89,900.
Philip Snapp and Phyllis Snapp Irrevocable Trust, Shane Snapp to Nicole Moore, $108,000.
Catherine Palmer, Williams Palmer III to Stacy Dipace, one lot, $230,000.
TIPP CITY
Julie Bennett, executor, Estate of Thomas Roth to Dana Pencil, Dana Pencil, one lot, $120,000.
Estate of Kim Wilson, Howard Wilson, executor to Brian Swingley, Donna Swingley, one lot, $265,000.
Joanne Drilling, Jonathan Warner to Aaron Evans, $180,000.
Estate of William Snell, Grant Kerber, executor, to Christopher Cartwright, one lot, $160,000.
Joshua Hartley, London Hartley, London Sanders to Debbie McCormick, one lot, $178,000.
Judith Krise to Haley Sylvester, a part lot, $162,000.
Rendie Dinwoody, Rendie Pohl to Justin Adkins, a part lot, $188,000.
Blake Senseman to Sally Watson, Stephen Watson, a part lot, $15,000.
BRADFORD
Thomas Jay to Beau Jay, $0.
CASSTOWN
Eugene Fraizer, Traci Frazier to Jason Jasper, Julia Jasper, $173,000.
Nancy North to Mark North, Carol Stevic, one lot, $0.
COVINGTON
Ricky Lyons to Ekroop LLC, one lot, $24,000.
Frank Dunn, an attorney in fact, Joyce Dunn to Matthew Varno, one lot, $106,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Gloria Noll, Randy Noll, attorney in fact to Alan Speer, Amy Speer, a part lot, $0.
Alan Speer, Amy Speer to Austin Evans, $90,000.
FLETCHER
Firestation Investments to BM Woods Investments, a part lot, one lot, $80,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
David Diaz to David Diaz, Ivette Diaz, $0.
Inverness Group Inc. to Amandeep Chahal, Jaguar Chahal, two lots, $275,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
Inverness Group Inc. to Brandon Blackford, two lots, $449,900.
Erin Blessing, Justin Blessing to Tyler Knapper, two lots, $222,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to Paulina Agier, Jeremy Fraser, Paulina Katarzyna, two lots, $361,600.
NVR Inc. to Rustam Fakhratov, Minura Fakhratova, two lots, $363,400.
WEST MILTON
Argrent Securities, Deutsche Bank National Trust, PHH Mortgage Corp., attorney in fact to Michael Izzo, one lot, $91,000.
Danielle Cecil, William Cecil to James Bush, one lot, $135,000.
Jean High, Eugene Flieger, Jean Pflieger to Christina Birkemeier, one lot, $146,900.
Mary Jane Etter Family Revocable Living Trust to Beverly Brubaker, Gregory Brubaker, one lot, $197,900.
BETHEL TWP.
Elbert Allen Jr., Kendra Allen, Shay Phillips to Jennifer Engelman, Todd Engelman, 34,5192 acres, $605,000.
Joan Wray, William Wray to Christopher Parrott, 0.701 acres, $176,000.
CONCORD TWP.
David and Jean Harbour Trust to Angela Fultz, Matthew Fultz, one lot, $253,200.
Kerice Ritzi, Steven Ritzi to Anthony Napier, Loren Napier, one lot, $393,000.
Cora Starry to Cora Starry Irrevocable Trust, Joe Sherman, trustee, 2.630 acres, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Virginia Benham Revocable Living Trust, Ruth Caldwell, trustee to Kylie Rush, Scott Rush, 10.0053 acres, $145,000.
MONROE TWP.
Clarence Nuchols to Clarence Nuchols Irrevocable Trust, Karri Gillam, trustee, $0.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., $61,000.
North Branch Land Company to Kylie Koop-Simon, Cody Simon, Kylie Simon, $62,900.
Adam Trask, Amber Trask to Noah Burrowes. one lot, $155,000.
Alma Jean Matthews, Waldo Matthews to Alma Matthews, Waldo Matthews, Beulah Morris, one lot, one part lot, $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Edward Wise, Nancy Wise to Edward Wise, Nancy Wise, $0.
Adam Cozad, Amber Cozad to Michael Rose, Monica Rose, 10.2495 acres, $560,000.
Myrna Frantz, Stanley Frantz to Kyle Johnson, Lindsay O’Bryan, 1.5 acres, $299,900.
Jennifer Seubert, Justin Seubert, Jennifer Stringer to Jennifer Seubert, $0.
Gwen Boone, Simon Boone to Gwen Boone, Simon Boone, $0.
Kyla Warner, Nicklaus Warner to Kyla Warner, Nicklaus Warner, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Keely Depue, Keely Shea, Thomas Shea to Douglas Wilson, Karina Wilson, one lot, $196,900.
Amy Craft, Christina Craft, Paul Craft to Craft Family Farm, 150.557 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Michael Rose, Monica Rose to Benjamin Goodin, Lindsey Goodin, one lot, one part lot, $295,000.
Benjamin Goodin, Lindsey Goodin to Darrell Randall, 0.462 acres, $188,500.
WASHINGTON TWP.
John Dziech, Kathy Dziech to Megan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, $299,900.