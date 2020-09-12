Live-feed concert set at Hayner

TROY — Blue Moon Soup is a well-established acoustic folk quartet from Yellow Springs. They play an eclectic mix of jam-band staples, traditional folk and bluegrass and original tunes that fuse folk and psychedelia to establish a unique identity. Blue Moon Soup’s bluegrass and Celtic folk roots run deep.

Band members are Jon Bauman on standup bass, Robbie Marion on fiddle, Brendan Moore on mandolin and Justin Moon on guitar. Their influences range from The Grateful Dead to Neil Young to Yonder Mountain String Band.

A limited number of free tickets were dispersed for the live concert in the Hayner Courtyard. If you would like to be on the waiting list, go to www.TroyHayner.org/upcoming-live and fill out a reservation form.

Those interested can still connect with the band via live-feed concert and have your own “couch concert” at-home. Tune in to the Hayner Facebook page on at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at www.facebook.com/haynercenter. If you miss the live-feed concert you can still take advantage of our series via concert recordings at www.troyhayner.org/music.

Learn more about the next Lucky Lemonade Concert and how to register for free tickets at troyhayner.org/music.

For more informatin, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.