ENOCH J. PREECE

TROY — Enoch Junior Preece, age 65, of Troy, OH passed away on September 11, 2020 in Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH. He was born on December 25, 1954 in Pilgrim, KY to the late Enoch Preece and Helen (James) Daugherty.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law: Kellie and Jake Burnett of Troy, OH and son and daughter-in-law: Matt and Nichole Preece of Greenville, OH; five grandchildren: Kaelyn Preece, Wyatt Burnett, Gabrielle Preece, Ethan Preece and Cameron Preece; two great grandchildren: Aurora and Theodore Rader; two sisters: Donna Wright of Troy, OH and Kimberly Adkins of KY; brother: Cliffton (Geraldine) Preece of Kimper, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather: William Daugherty and niece: Tonya Wright.

Enoch was a 1974 graduate of Troy High School where he played on the Troy Trojans football team. He served his country for four years in the US Army. He was employed with Hartzell Propeller for over 40 years. He loved golfing, OSU Buckeyes and the Troy Trojans.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Enoch’s name to the Darryl Platt Golf Memorial % Brad Hall, Hartzell Propeller, 1 Propeller Place, Piqua, OH 45356.

