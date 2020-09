TIPP CITY — Tonia Gail Clough, of Tipp City, age 65, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1- 4 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the home of Tonia’s son TJ, 6607 Siler Spur Court, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Arrangements are in the care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.