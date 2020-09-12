Buccs take care of business vs. Panthers: Week 3 football roundup

Covington’s Landon LaPoint scores a second-half touchdown Friday against Twin Valley South.

Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com

Covington’s Gavin Swank brings down a Twin Valley South ballcarrier Friday.

Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com

WEST ALEXANDRIA — There was no getting caught looking ahead for Covington in Week 3.

With a showdown against two-time defending Cross County Conference champion Fort Loramie up next, the Buccaneers took care of their business at Twin Valley South Friday night, scoring 40 unanswered points to start the game and closing out a 40-7 victory to improve to 3-0.

The Buccs jumped on the Panthers from the start, with Connor Sindelir recovering a fumble in the end zone to put Covington up 6-0. Trentin Alexander then added a 22-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 after one.

Covington tacked on three second-quarter touchdowns, with Jensen Wagoner throwing a 22-yarder to Jakob Hamilton and a 20-yarder to Tyler Owens, with another 33-yard touchdown run by Alexander sandwiched in between to put the Buccs up 33-0 at halftime. Wagoner added a third touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 23-yarder to Landon LaPoint, and the Buccs coasted from there.

Covington hosts Fort Loramie in a Thursday night contest in Week 4.

Fort Loramie 47,

Miami East 0

FORT LORAMIE — Miami East could do little to slow down Fort Loramie on the road Friday night, falling behind 28-0 by halftime and eventually falling 47-0 to drop to 1-2 on the season.

The Vikings return home in Week 4 to take on Tri-County North.

Waynesville 28,

Milton-Union 6

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s hopes for a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championship in its final season in the league ran into defending champion Waynesville Friday night as the Spartans (2-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) put away a 28-6 victory over the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1 SWBL Buckeye).

Waynesville jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but Justin Randall hit Blake Brumbaugh with an 8-yard touchdown pass to get the Bulldogs back to within one score at 14-6. But Waynesville punched in an insurance touchdown to start the second half and later sealed the game with another score.

Milton-Union will look to bounce back at 1-2 Preble Shawnee in Week 4.

Wayne Trace 41,

Troy Christian 7

TROY — An 85-yard kickoff return by Jonathan Haddad in the first half was all Troy Christian (1-2) could muster Friday night as Wayne Trace (2-1) defeated the Eagles 41-7.

Troy Christian hosts 3-0 Lucas in Week 4.

TC North 19,

Bethel 13

LEWISBURG — Bethel got 13 points out of one wild series in the first quarter Friday night at Tri-County North, but the Panthers steadily came back after that and put away a 19-13 victory to drop the Bees to 0-3 on the season.

After a Ryan Santo fumble recovery, Jason Bowen scored a touchdown to put the Bees up 6-0 with 8:48 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Carter Bennett returned another Tri-County North fumble for a touchdown with 8:40 left in the opening quarter, and the Bees led 13-0 after one.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, though, cutting the lead to 13-7 at the break. The fourth quarter then belonged to Tri-County North, with the Panthers tying the game at 13-13 with 9:38 to play and then taking a 19-13 lead with 4:33 remaining. Bethel’s offense couldn’t mount a comeback, and the Panthers killed the clock from there.

Bethel hosts 0-3 Twin Valley South in Week 4.

Miss. Valley 12,

Bradford 6, OT

UNION CITY — Bradford played the closest game of its 35-game losing streak Friday night at Mississinawa Valley, even holding a 6-0 lead at halftime. But the Blackhawks tied the score in the third quarter and the game eventually went to overtime, and Mississinawa Valley handed the Railroaders (0-3) a hard-fought 12-6 defeat.

Bradford returns home in Week 4 to host 3-0 Tri-Village.