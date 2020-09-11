Tipp tennis wins 10th straight: Thursday tennis/golf roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team’s winning streak to begin the season hit double digits as the Devils swept Xenia 5-0 Thursday to improve to 10-0 on the year.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mia Tobias won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Riya Patel and Katy Shultz won 6-2, 6-0.

Troy 5,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — Troy improved to 9-2 on the season, sweeping West Carrollton 5-0 Thursday.

At first singles, Josie Romick won 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Katie Bertke won 6-2, 6-0, with the Trojans winning a forfeit at third singles. At first doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Trumbull won 6-0, 6-1.

Piqua 3,

Sidney 2

SIDNEY — Piqua (5-6) snapped its four-match losing streak Thursday, holding on for a 3-2 victory at Sidney.

At second singles, Izzy King won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. At first doubles, Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks won 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant won 6-1, 6-3.

At first singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Paige Stumpff lost 6-3, 6-2.

Milton-Union 4,

Madison 1

MIDDLETOWN — Milton-Union improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division Thursday with a 4-1 victory at Madison.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-2, 6-3. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-1, 6-0.At first doubles, Ellie Coate and Amelia Black won 6-2, 6-4. At second doubles, Madison Silveira and Paige Barnes won 6-1, 6-1.

At third singles, Maggie Black lost 6-2, 6-4.

LCC 5,

Lehman 0

LIMA — Lehman fell to 1-6 on the season, losing 5-0 Thursday at Lima Central Catholic.

At first singles, Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0.

At first doubles, Taylor Reineke and Macie Verdier lost 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 7-6, 6-2.

• Boys Golf

Greenville 161,

Piqua 184

PIQUA — Piqua’s boys golf team fell to 2-6 on the season Thursday, losing 161-184 to Greenville at Echo Hills.

Decker Jackson shot 41 to lead the Indians, Evan Hensler shot 45, Richard Price shot 46, Drew Hinkle shot 52 and Sabastian Karabinis shot 57.

Covington 180,

TC North 193

PIQUA — Covington knocked off Cross County Conference foe Tri-County North Thursday at Echo Hills, winning 180-193.

Grant Humphrey led the way for the Buccaneers with a 37 for medalist honors, Garret Fraley shot 46, Job Morgan shot 48, Hunter Ray shot 49, Bryson Hite shot 50 and Connor Humphrey shot 54.

Other scores: Tippecanoe (9-0) 164, Butler 174. Newton 170, Ansonia 178.

• Girls Golf

Bethel 212,

National Trail 249

TIPP CITY — Bethel’s girls golf team won in CCC play Thursday at Homestead, defeating National Trail 212-249.

Kenna Gray was medalist for the Bees with a 45, Skylar Johnson shot 53, Kerigan Calhoun shot 56, Grace Bennett shot 58, Kaylee Brookhart shot 60 and Sidney Jones shot 89.