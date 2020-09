PIQUA — Teresa “Teri” Ann Cavender, age 70, of Piqua, passed away at 7:22 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her residence. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.