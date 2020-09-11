Maxson’s last-second goal lifts East over Newton: Thursday soccer/volleyball roundup

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Trenton Maxson scored to break up a 0-0 tie with only one second remaining in Thursday night’s match against rival Newton, giving the Vikings a stunning 1-0 victory over the Indians.

Francis had the assist on Maxson’s literal last-second goal as Newton outshot Miami East 10-7 in the match.

Miami East hosts Troy Christian Saturday, while Newton travels to Jackson Center Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 7,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Jonny Baileys had his second hat trick of the season Thursday night, leading undefeated Tippecanoe (6-0) to a 7-0 victory at Fairborn.

Baileys had an assist to go with his three goals, Charlie Spencer added two goals and Jake Smith had a goal and two assists for the Red Devils. Gavin Darner also added a goal and Owen Hadden, Collin Hanrahan, Drew Harshbarger and Bryce Martin each had an assist. Clay Vaughn had three saves in goal to record the shutout.

Tippecanoe hosts undefeated Troy Monday, with sole possession of the Miami Valley League lead up for grabs.

Piqua 1,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Piqua’s Nathan Buecker scored the match’s lone goal Thursday night, propelling the Indians (2-3-1) to a 1-0 victory at Stebbins.

Kyle Pierre had the assist on Buecker’s game-winning score, while freshman goalkeeper Josh Heath made 15 saves to post a shutout and preserve the win.

Piqua hosts Greenville Tuesday.

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — Landon Bechtel had a pair of goals and an assist Thursday night, leading Milton-Union (4-1, 3-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) to a 5-0 victory over visiting Dixie.

Mason Grudich, Shane Ullery and Zach Quisenberry each had a goal and Luke Daum had an assist for the Bulldogs, who host Waynesville Tuesday.

Bethel 3,

TV South 1

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Three different Bees found the back of the net Thursday night as Bethel (3-2-2) knocked off Twin Valley South 3-1 on the road.

Cole Brannan had a goal and assisted on both other Bethel scores, Jaiden Hogge had a goal and an assist and Casey Keesee scored a goal for the Bees, who travel to Lehman Saturday.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team (4-3) bounced back from a tough one-goal loss against Lehman earlier in the week, shutting out Dixie 5-0 Thursday.

Morgan Grudich and Aulbrey Hergenrather both had two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs, Rachel Jacobs added a goal and Kenzi Everett had an assist.

Milton-Union travels to rival Waynesville Tuesday.

Miami East 4,

Newton 1

CASSTOWN — Newton jumped out in front of Miami East Thursday night, but the Vikings ran off four unanswered goals, including three in the second half to claim a 4-1 victory over the Indians.

Reese Hess scored the lone goal for the Indians, who takes on National Trail on Sept. 17.

Other scores: Bethel (5-1) 4, Twin Valley South 0. Lehman 9, Allen East 0.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team (8-0) followed up on its five-set win at Troy earlier in the week, sweeping Sidney 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 Thursday at home.

Corinn Siefring had eight kills, 12 digs and five aces, Kaitlyn Husic had seven kills and three aces, Rachel Wildermuth had six kills, three blocks and 16 assists, Ashley Aselage had six kills, Alex Voisard had three kills, eight digs and two aces, Olivia Gustavson had three kills and two blocks, Alayna Titley had 10 digs, Hannah Wildermuth had 11 assists and Alaina Liskey had two aces.

Tippecanoe hosts Butler Monday.

Troy 3,

Stebbins 0

TROY — Troy (7-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season, sweeping visiting Stebbins 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 Thursday.

Troy travels to Piqua Monday.

Newton 3,

National Trail 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton (2-4) won its second straight Thursday night, sweeping National Trail 25-21, 25-21, 25-16.

Mia Dunlevy had nine kills, Katelyn Walters added eight kills and Ella Rapp had 26 assists for the Indians, who host Miami East Tuesday.

Other scores: Piqua (2-6) 3, Fairborn 1. Troy Christian (4-4) 3, Middletown Christian 0. Tri-Village 3, Miami East (3-4, 3-1 CCC) 0. Arcanum 3, Bradford 0. Covington at Ansonia ppd. to 9 a.m. Saturday.