Brake for Breakfast to raise breast cancer awareness

PIQUA — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Premier Health will host Brake for Breakfast events at multiple locations throughout October.

In Miami County, the event will be 6-10 a.m. Oct. 1 at UVMC Outpatient Care Center North, 280 Looney Road, Piqua.

Brake for Breakfast events are intended to remind women that taking care of their health should be part of their daily routine. During their morning commute, they can drive through and pick up a free breakfast bag and helpful breast health information while supplies last. Commuters do not leave their cars to participate.

Premier Health is committed to safeguarding the health of our patients, visitors, and staff. New safety and contactless measures are in place at this year’s Brake for Breakfast events. All staff and volunteers at the event will be wearing masks and will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.

For added precaution, Premier Health is asking motorists to also wear a face covering while staying in their car.

The MIX107.7 / Q102 Morning Show will be on hand to greet motorists and provide information about breast cancer awareness to their listeners.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 40,000 women die annually from breast cancer. A woman’s chances for survival are good if detected early.

Premier Health offers breast imaging services at multiple locations throughout the region. Additional services such as 3D mammography, breast-specific MRI, PET/CT scans, ultrasound exams (including automated whole breast ultrasound), and image-guided biopsies performed with stereotactic technology, MRI and ultrasound, are also available.

For women with personal or family history of breast cancer, Premier Health offers high risk breast centers with specialized nurses, genetic counselors and other breast health specialists to develop a personalized plan to meet each woman’s unique needs. Premier Health also has a mobile mammography coach to provide mammograms on-the-go for busy women in Southwest Ohio.

For information about all Premier Health Brake for Breakfast event location in October, visit premierhealth.com/b4b.