Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, standing center, chats with residents at Story Point in Troy on Friday during the annual Story Point Patriots Day Breakfast for First Responders. Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s breakfast was served outdoors, and “to go” but a number of residents came out to wave flags and support area First Responders on the 19th anniversary of 9-11. Story Point has hosted the annual event since they opened in 2017.