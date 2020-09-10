Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 4

ILLEGAL CAMPING: Around 10:30 p.m., a deputy located a subject camping in the woods in the 2000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. The individual was identified and informed of the issue. He was told to leave in the morning.

Sept. 5

TRASH: Five bags of trash and a hamster cage were dumped in the area of State Route 55 and Kessler Road in Union Twp.

Sept. 6

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 3200 block of Tipp Cowelsville Road, Monroe Twp., reported wires were cut on his engine after he found his car wouldn’t run.

ACID TRIP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of North Main and East North Street in Piqua. Joshua Bowers Jr. was charged with OVI. He then advised deputies he swallowed several hits of acid to elude more charges. Bowers was observed on camera of taking the drugs out of his pocket and placing them in his mouth. He was then charged with tampering with evidence.

Sept. 7

JAIL ISSUE: Two inmates were charged with criminal damaging at the downtown jail.

POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop, two individuals were charged with possession of marijuana.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy was requested to remove two guests from an Airbnb in the 9000 block of State Route 202, Tipp City.

Sept. 8

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 500 block of Walnut Street, Fletcher, on a theft complaint not in progress. After speaking with the reporting party it was found that multiple tools had been stolen off the job site at the listed location, occurring sometime within the last month. This case is pending further investigation.