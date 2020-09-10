Area man rejects plea offer

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man extradited from Oklahoma after he absconded from his bond conditions on medical furlough appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, was located in northeast Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshal agency last week. He had been on the run for two weeks.

Washington appeared for a final pre-trial conference on Thursday. Miami County Assistance Prosecutor Janna Parker presented the state’s recommendation of 12 years total in prison with concurrent sentences. Washington’s defense attorney Patrick Conboy told the court Washington rejected the state’s plea bargain.

“No way I’m taking no double-digit offer … ain’t no way, ain’t happening,” Washington told the court with Judge Stacy Wall presiding.

A jury trial is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

As part of the recommendation, the state would have dismissed the first-degree felony aggravated burglary and first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, the second-degree felonious assault charge, the abduction charge, the one-year firearm specification, and the repeat violent offender specification.

If the agreement was accepted by Washington, he would be sentenced on the remaining charges of felony burglary, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order of an officer, and two counts of weapons under disability and possession of cocaine.

Washington cut off his GPS device and escaped from court-ordered conditions of his medical furlough. On Aug. 19, a probation officer reported to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy that at 9:30 a.m., a GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor notified the probation department that the device strap had been tampered with. Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line.

Judge Wall granted Washington medical furlough with Washington to be released on Aug. 13. He was to return on Aug. 19 following dental surgery on Aug. 14. The dental surgery required medical staff to put Washington under anesthesia and be free from his handcuffs, according to court documents. Miami County prosecutors did not oppose the furlough request and only requested he have no contact with the alleged victims in his cases. He was to remain on house arrest at his mother’s residence in Dayton.

On June 24, 2019, Washington allegedly stole a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. Washington allegedly punched a male, held him against his will, and stole his car and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and the home’s security system was reported stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

At his Aug. 22, 2019, arraignment, a $1 million bond was imposed on Washington.