Area briefs

BNC offers outdoor program

TROY — Brukner Nature Center staff has developed a Backyard Wildlife Chat program for those who enjoy the center to keep in touch.

Invite your 10 closest friends, neighbors or family members for a wildlife encounter and two of the center’s wildlife ambassadors will for a guided program. There will also be lots of hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for everyone to see. The ee for BNC members is $50 (plus mileage) for programs scheduled during the day while the nonmember rate is $75 per program plus mileage.

The program will also be offered in the evenings for an additional $25. Programs must be scheduled within a 30 mile radius of BNC for ages 3 to adult only.

Call (937) 698-6493 to schedule a group program.

Book discussion on lawn set

WEST MILTON – Join Kim at the Milton-Union Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 for a pop-up book discussion.

Join staff on the front lawn of the library for a lively discussion over “Sweet Salt Air,” by Barbara Delinsky. Bring your own drink and lawn chairs.

Participants will be practicing social distancing and sit at least 6 feet apart. Masks also are required.

The event is weather dependent. Books will be provided by the library’s statewide delivery system, or electronically through The Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Pilates offered at TMCS

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering pilates classes at their location, 3 E. Main St. Classes begin from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 and run for six consecutive Wednesdays. There is a $10 charge for drop ins. The cost of the session is $58 for residents and $60 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register online at tmcomservices.org.

Functional pilates will help you gain strength, flexibility and elevate your mind body and spirit. This is a full body experience and exercises are designed to support activities of daily living. Wear comfortable clothes, bring a yoga mat and water to drink. The instructor is Celeste Mackenzie, a Peak Personal Pilates master instructor. She has been teaching pilates for over 25 years and has experience in challenging young and old and even injured clients.

Life Chain date planned

TROY — Miami County Right to Life will have its annual Life Chain 2020 from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Join others for one hour for prayer and to show your support for the life of the unborn, the young, the disabled, the handicapped, the ill and the elderly.

The chain will begin forming near the Miami County Courthouse and spread out along Main Street.

Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs for your use.

For more information, please call Dave Enneking at (937) 726-7299.

Science course offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 12-week course that will walk students in grades fifth through 12 through the process it takes to conduct authentic research-based science projects. This includes, developing and “owning” the question, researching literature, forming a hypothesis and all the steps involved down to making an oral and visual presentation.

Upon conclusion of this course, students will have individualized projects they can use for multiple science/STEM competitions including the State Science Day Qualifying event.

There will be a kick-off at Monroe Township Building and each week following, the classes will alternate between live classes at the Township Building and live Zoom classes from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for 12 weeks (no class week of Nov. 23). The instructors are Martin English and Angela McMurry.

The cost of the course is $18 resident and $20 nonresident. For more information or to register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.