WM proceeds with municipal trash pick-up

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — West Milton Village Council is moving forward with a plan to offer municipal trash pick-up, authorizing the pre-order of two trash collection trucks that could take as long as five months for delivery.

“We need to place the order,” municipal manager Matt Kline said. “Our waste management contract ends December 31 of this year.”

“We do have the authority on that contract to go on a month-to-month basis, should we not be ready to go in January,” Kline said

The village will order the trucks and approximately 2,000 trash carts from the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Best Equipment Co., at a cost of approximately $551,000.

Council members approved the order during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Council members also discussed the possibility of offering recycling pick-up, at an estimated cost of $4 per month.

“The only recycling collector in Ohio is Rumpke,” Kline said.

Council will discuss other options for recycling pick-up later this month at their next workshop meeting.

In other business, council members also approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of approximately 420 feet of insulation for a 12-inch water main running under the OH-571 bridge.

“It’s deteriorated over the years,” Kline said. “There’s very little insulation remaining.”

“It needs to be insulated,” he said. “We just had a meeting this morning to write up the bid specs for the install.”

The insulation material will cost approximately $23,900; installing it is estimated to cost around $25,000.

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing the municipal manager to apply for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) towards water main upgrades.

“We had a water system study done,” Kline said. “Downtown is being served from our north tower by a 6-inch water line; that 6-inch water line goes to downtown, and roughly McDonalds.

“From there, when they re-did the downtown, they made that a 12-inch water line,” he said.

The changing line sizes result in varying water pressure on the west side of town.

“This is probably the most important project we need to do for the strengthening of our water system for all of our residents,” Kline said.

“We need a bigger line to replace the 6-inch section,” he said. “It would go right down Miami and connect to the downtown. It’s really going to help those to the west.”

The project would cost an estimated $1 million, but could be eligible for grant funding from the OPWC.

“It’s a competitive grant,” Kline said.

Council members also made several announcements during their meeting. A pre-construction meeting for the Ludlow Falls sewer project will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and the Miami Valley Young Marines will host a special military-drill fundraiser for the West Milton Veterans’ Memorial on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the park. The fundraiser, Drill Heroes: Knockout Drill for a Cause, allows participants to compete in military drills for charity.

“They have a special guest judge coming,” Mayor Anthony Miller said. “Wilson Lee, he is the Young Marines’ deputy national director. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit the West Milton Veterans’ Memorial.”

Council members also announced the passing of long-time planning board member Bill Netzley, and offered their condolences.

“We were just notified of some sad news,” Miller said. “Mr. Bill Netzley has passed away. He was a notable member of our community, and a long-time member of our planning board, so on behalf of council I would just like to express our sympathies.”

Village council’s next scheduled meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.