Troy tennis holds off Greenville: Tuesday tennis/golf roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team held off Greenville Tuesday, winning 3-2 to improve to 8-2 on the season.

At second singles, Josie Romick won 6-2, 6-2. At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea won 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab won 6-1, 6-0.

At first singles, Danielle Robbins lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Elizabeth Niemi lost 6-2, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe improved to 8-0 Tuesday, sweeping Stebbins 5-0 at home.

At first singles, Mia Tobias won 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Ellie Waibel won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Nicki Bauer won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Lilly McDowell and Taylen Kaster won 6-2, 6-1. At second doubles, Amaya Lipps and Kara Snipes won 6-0, 6-1.

Butler 4,

Piqua 1

VANDALIA — Piqua (4-6) dropped its fourth straight Tuesday, falling at Butler 4-1.

Piqua’s win came at first doubles, where Cassie Arnett and Lauren Hicks won 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (8).

At first singles, Arabella Partee lost 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Izzy King lost 6-4, 6-0. At third singles, Paiige Stumpff lost 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Grace and Hannah Pleasant lost 6-1, 6-3.

• Boys Golf

Milton-Union 181,

Troy Christian 241

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union’s boys golf team improved to 9-2 on the season, defeating Troy Christian 181-241 Tuesday at Homestead.

Max Grafflin was medalist with a 42, Sam Case shot 44, Nathan Thompson shot 45 and Colin Fogle shot 50.

Zane Harris led the Eagles with a 56, Noah Tullis and Carson Tucker both shot 60 and Goldie Miller shot 65.

Newton 165,

Tri-Village 182

ARCANUM — Newton’s Ross Ferrell shot a 38 Tuesday at Beechwood to lead the Indians past Tri-Village, 165-182.

Chandler Peters added a 39, Hudson Montgomery shot 43, Mitchell Montgomery and Quinn Peters shot 45s and Brady Downing shot 48.

Other scores: Arcanum 182, Miami East 189.

• Girls Golf

Greenville 203,

Piqua 229

GREENVILLE — The Piqua girls golf team fell to 2-9 on the season Tuesday, falling to Greenville 203-229 at Turtle Creek.

Kenzi Anderson shot 47 to lead the Indians, Haley Krogman shot 57, Siara Grinstead shot 62, Brooklynne Wright shot 63, Ivy Lee shot 64 and Marin Funderburg shot 80.

Versailles 197,

Bethel 230

TIPP CITY — Bethel dropped a non-league match at Homestead Tuesday, falling to Versailles 197-230.

Kenna Gray shot 52 to lead the Bees, Kaylee Brookhart shot 54, Skylar Johnson shot 60, Kerigan Calhoun shot 64, Grace Bennett shot 66 and Sidney Jones shot 77.

Other scores: Miami East 206, Arcanum 244.