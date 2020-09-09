Tipp football’s Week 3 game vs. Fairborn postponed

TIPP CITY — The dominoes fell quickly in the Miami Valley League this week.

Leaving the Tippecanoe football team without a Week 3 game.

The Red Devils were scheduled to host Fairborn on Friday, but a positive COVID-19 test by a West Carrollton player — the Skyhawks’ opponent last week — is now forcing Fairborn to quarantine for two weeks and postpone its games, including Friday’s game at Tippecanoe.

Both the Devils and Skyhawks were 2-0 heading into the matchup, which has tentatively been rescheduled for Oct. 23, should both teams be eliminated from the playoffs by that point.

“You feel for the Fairborn kids. It’s really nobody’s fault — it’s just an unfortunate circumstance,” Tippecanoe coach Matt Burgbacher said. “That’s what I told our kids after practice today. We can’t be mad at Fairborn or West Carrollton — it’s just one of those things. It’s the time we’re living in right now.”

And if anyone understands what the Skyhawks and Pirates are going through, it’s Tippecanoe, which had to quarantine for two weeks before the regular season began due to a positive test. The Devils were cleared to resume activities back on Aug. 20.

“It stinks. It really does,” Burgbacher said. “I feel for all the kids. These guys have been through enough the last six months with all this stuff going on. It’s tough, but we’ll get through it. I told them let’s just control what we can control, and that’s us.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tippecanoe hadn’t been able to find a replacement game for Friday yet. West Carrollton also had to cancel its Friday game at Sidney on Tuesday, but Sidney scheduled New Richmond to replace the Pirates later that same afternoon before Wednesday’s news that Fairborn had to quarantine, too.

“We’re pretty true to our league, and we’d agreed before the season started that we’re playing a six-game, league-only schedule in all sports. And we’re sticking to that,” Burgbacher said. “There’s a team in our league that had their game cancelled, too. So, we would have loved to have worked something out with them. But that’s out of our control.

“If we’re able to get a game now, awesome. If not, then it’s a bye week.”

Tippecanoe’s next game is Sept. 18 at Troy.

“Let’s control what we can control, and that’s showing up tomorrow at practice and being the best we can be,” Burgbacher said. “If we’re able to find a game, we’re able to find a game. If not, then we start on Troy a couple days early.”