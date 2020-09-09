Hospice to host fall memorial event

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host its annual fall memorial event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route 185, Covington.

Friends and family members are invited to enjoy the beautiful memorial event in memory of loved ones. This year loved ones will be honored and remembered by attendees gently placing a flower in the pond during the reading of names. Attendees will enjoy Native American flute music by John DeBoer before and after each service.

“The fall memorial event is a wonderful opportunity to honor or remember a loved one,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We are honored and privileged to provide this memorial service to the community.”

Attendees will need to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. Packaged refreshments will be available at the conclusion of each service. River rock painting kits will be provided to children and there will be a Rosemary for Remembrance gift for adults.

This is a free event and open to the community.

For more information and to register, call Pathways of Hope at (937) 573-2103. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.