Drowning victim recovered

MIAMI COUNTY – A man’s body was recovered from Great Miami River on Wednesday afternoon after he went into the water and failed to resurface Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified by the Miami County Coroner’s Office as Larry Bolden, age listed as early 70s, of Englewood.

Chief Andy Ehrhart with the Bethel Fire Department told our partners at 2 NEWS the search began around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a boat accident just south of State Route 571. Three people fell from a boat in the area and while two were able to reach shore on their own, a third, a man in his 70s, remained missing.

First responders were dispatched to a report of an overturned boat with a missing adult on the Great Miami River on Tuesday evening.

Jeff Schiebrel, assistant fire chief for Bethel Township Fire Department said, “We were dispatched out for an overturned boat in the river north of Cliffside Golf Course. An elderly male was last seen 40 minutes prior to when we received the call about 6:50 p.m.”

Assistance from Butler Township, Huber Heights, and Tipp City Fire Department was then requested.

A search was conducted from Ross Road north to State Route 571.

Units on the scene suspended the search shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday due to the darkness.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources joined the search on Wednesday morning, using a sonar-equipped boat to search.

