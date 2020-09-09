Donations sought for Covington park project

COVINGTON — Covington Mayor Ed McCord gave an update regarding the village’s ongoing park project during council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to McCord, a total of $16,000 has been donated to the project from individuals and organizations alone. Along with this, several businesses have donated money, bringing the total amount raised so far to around $50- to $60,000.

McCord said he has and will continue to visit businesses and organizations throughout the village to talk with citizens and owners about the project and donations.

In other business, council:

• Passed a resolution authorizing the sale of 110 N. Pearl St. to the Newberry Theater Preservation Foundation, an Ohio not-for-profit corporation. This property is part of the Covington Downtown Redevelopment District and will be re-platted as part of the Newberry theater project property.

• Waived the three-reading rule and passed an ordinance levying assessments upon various lots and lands in the village for sidewalk, curb and driveway repairs.

• Waived the three-reading rule and passed an ordinance levying assessments upon various lots and lands in the village for nuisance abatement.

• Waived the three-reading rule and passed an resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Finfrock Construction Company Inc. for the bid amount of $40,004 for the Pearl Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project.

• Waived the three-reading rule and passed a resolution removing Michael Busse as an authorized signator on Covington Savings and Loan bank accounts.

• Announced Thursday, Oct. 29, as Trick-or-Treat night in the village from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.