Area briefs

Alzheimer’s disease, dementia program set

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter Will Host a Q&A session on Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Sept. 16

The Q&A session will be offered with a gerontological nurse practitioner on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The free educational program will occur from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 via video conferencing. Phyllis Atkinson will give an overview of the disease and participants can ask questions. Alzheimer’s, which is a form of dementia, is a progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed.

Atkinson has been a nurse for 41 years with 27 of those years as a Gerontological Nurse Practitioner. She has worked in all areas of geriatrics including Long-term care, Rehab, and Geriatric Assessment Centers. To RSVP, please call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-.3900. After registering, participants will receive a link to participate.

Princess, farmer for a day go virtual

CASSTOWN — Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, the Miami East FFA Chapter has made plans to still hold the annual Princess For A Day to benefit the March of Dimes and Farmer For A Day to benefit Heifer International.

Complete the information below so members can properly supply you with the materials for your princess and/or farmer. All ages welcome. This opportunity extends beyond the Miami East community. These events are limited to 100 princesses and 30 farmers.

Here are steps to register and receive an event to-go bag.

1) Please submit the online form(s) by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11

2) Pick-up your princess and/or farmer to-go bags curbside from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 or 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the south end of the high school (near the Ag Room shop door). FFA members will be ready with your princess package, and you won’t have to leave your vehicle.

Parents are asked to have their $10 per princess and $10 per farmer package ready at time of pick-up. Cash or check will be accepted, payable to Miami East FFA.

To reserve your items follow these links:

• Princess For A Day: https://forms.gle/51NMbWCAQbz2jqhq7

• Farmer For A Day: https://forms.gle/j1GhshEpB8CEBKSF8

For more information or a link to the request form, visit the FFA website at www.miamieast.k12.oh.us under the high school tab. Contact the FFA by calling (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, for more information.

Blood drives set

MIAMI COUNTY — Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Tipp City United Methodist Church community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 West Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a drawing to win two rocking chairs from Cracker Barrel.

A blood drive also will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Grace Family Worship Center in the multi-purpose room, 9101 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate at either will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Donors will also receive the “We’re All In This Together” face mask (while supplies last) and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed. The “Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt is the final design in the “Wake Up and Donate” campaign that ends Oct. 31 with the Sleep Number bed drawing.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.